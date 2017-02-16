With facilities across eight states, we needed to move from disparate systems to an integrated solution that provided actionable information while meeting our mission of quality care.

SmartLinx Solutions LLC., the trusted leader in workforce management, announces that Grace Healthcare, LLC, Tennessee, has selected its WorkLinx™ suite of products to manage a broad set of workforce functions including staff scheduling, time and attendance, training and certification management, Human Resources management, ACA compliance management, employee self-service, and mobile solutions. The ability to transform the scheduling process and gain workforce visibility across facilities drove the selection of SmartLinx.

Following a multi-vendor process, Grace Healthcare identified SmartLinx as the only solution capable of providing all required functionality. Initiated in October 2016, the solution is being initially rolled out to over 36 long-term care facilities across eight states including Tennessee, Colorado, Florida and Michigan.

“With facilities across eight states, we needed to move from disparate systems to an integrated solution that provided actionable information while meeting our mission of quality care,” says Cyndi Matheny, Chief Operating Officer of Grace Healthcare. He continues, “We really needed to find an integrated solution that would allow us to optimize our workforce and reduce overtime costs. We are confident and excited to partner with SmartLinx on this strategic initiative and value the industry knowledge that SmartLinx brings to the table,” she adds.

“I am delighted to partner with Grace Healthcare. By optimizing workforce scheduling, Grace is aligning clinician scheduling with patient demand and gaining actionable insights into their operations. It is great to know that our proven scheduling solution, integrated suite and industry expertise were key factors in their selection that ultimately will help them provide high quality service to their patients. Our WorkLinx suite is exceptionally well-suited to drive new efficiencies in large multi-state organizations such as Grace Healthcare,” says SmartLinx Solutions CEO, Marina Aslanyan.

About SmartLinx Solutions

SmartLinx Solutions, the 2016 Gold Stevie® award winner for Customer Service Management Team of the Year, has helped organizations forever transform their business and distinguish their employer and consumer brands with its integrated, real-time workforce management solutions, since 2000. Their award-winning, cloud-based WorkLinx™ product suite enables mobility-driven employee engagement, drives proactive regulatory compliance management, and delivers permanent operational advantage. SmartLinx serves global clients with staff schedule optimization, time and attendance, human resources, payroll, employee self-service, business analytics, licensing and training management, ACA compliance management, mobility, and time clock solutions. For more information, visit http://www.smartlinxsolutions.com or call +1-877-501-1310.