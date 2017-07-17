DNS Made Easy Renews Going-Green Initiative

As we expand our infrastructure, it is a constant struggle to keep our impact on the environment at a minimum. However, we continue to find ways to save energy in our offices and our network.

DNS Made Easy, the industry leader in speed and reliability, has announced the continuance of its eight-year effort to reduce its carbon footprint. The company has been a harbinger in the DNS industry for using environmentally conscious practices and uses this position to show it is possible to expand infrastructure while staying green.

"As we expand our infrastructure, it is a constant struggle to keep our impact on the environment at a minimum. However, we continue to find ways to save energy in our offices and our network," says President of DNS Made Easy Steven Job.

As a cloud-based hosting provider, DNS Made Easy faces many struggles when trying to stay eco-friendly. DNS Made Easy currently hosts over 900,000 domains and serves over 40 billion queries every day, which requires a substantial amount of energy to continue to serve each query with industry leading speed and reliability.

The DNS Made Easy network is made up of fourteen points of presence located around the world in elite facilities. Despite the odds, DNS Made Easy continues to ensure the implementation of energy-conscious equipment.

With a few more points of presence and upgrades to existing infrastructure on the roadmap, DNS Made Easy is committed to continuing its mission to ensure energy efficiency in all of its practices.

At DNS Made Easy headquarters, employees are encouraged to adopt eco-friendly habits such as flexible work hours and use of motion detecting lights.

About DNS Made Easy

DNS Made Easy is a subsidiary of Tiggee, and is a world leader in providing global IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. DNS Made Easy implemented the industry’s first triple independent Anycast cloud architecture for maximum DNS speed and DNS redundancy. Originally launched in 2002, DNS Made Easy’s services have grown to manage hundreds of thousands of customer domains receiving more than 30 billion queries per day. Today, DNS Made Easy builds on a proud history of uptime and is the preferred DNS hosting choice for most major brands, especially companies that compare price and performance of enterprise IP Anycast alternatives.