Greenfield of Lansdale

Greenfield Senior Living (“Greenfield”) expanded its strong relationship with Care Investment Trust LLC ("Care"), a real estate investment company focused exclusively on the seniors housing sector, with the acquisition of Spring Meadows of Lansdale (to be known as “Greenfield Senior Living of Lansdale”). The newly renovated personal care and memory care community has 120 units and 150 licensed beds. Greenfield intends to grow census, and to transform the senior living experience for current and future residents through Greenfield’s signature programs and services.

Greenfield of Lansdale is a fully renovated community that consists of 64 personal care units and 56 memory care units. The community boasts a 7,500 square foot “Town Square,” where residents and families can gather and engage in various activities. This innovative central area connects key design elements from significant United States landmarks to help make every resident feels immediately at home. In addition to this unique space and advanced approach to community layout, Greenfield will add key care components and award-winning leadership models.

Mathew Peponis, Chief Executive Officer of Greenfield, stated “Greenfield Senior Living is honored to grow its relationship with Care. We are excited that the families and residents of Lansdale will now be enjoying the Greenfield signature experience. With our innovative programs and unique medical model of care, we will continue to transform the experience of senior living.”

Salvatore (Torey) Riso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Care, remarked, “Care is extremely pleased to partner with Greenfield once again. Having started our partnership with Greenfield in 2011, this most recent collaboration in Lansdale is confirmation that we can build a portfolio of communities that is beneficial for residents, staff, and the communities that we serve. Care is looking forward to continued growth with Greenfield in 2017 and well beyond.”

Greenfield Senior Living currently operates 20 communities with several in the Pennsylvania region, the closest being Greenfield Senior Living of Perkiomen Valley in Schwenksville, PA. Greenfield has an exceptional reputation for dedicating its time and heart to transforming the senior living experience, and creating an atmosphere where seniors feel honored and celebrated. Care owns 30 communities across the country, including 6 in Pennsylvania and 13 of which are managed or operated by Greenfield.

About Greenfield Senior Living

The Greenfield Senior Living Mission: By building bridges between communities, we transform the experience of senior living and allow our residents to lead full and enriching lives. Through superior outcomes in resident care, exceptional dining experiences and unique social and recreational programs, Greenfield Senior Living out of Falls Church, Virginia has transformed senior living in each of its communities. Greenfield creates the future of independent living, assisted living, personal care and memory care programs. We are privileged to have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our extended family. Integrity is the heartbeat of our organization, ensuring our residents and care teams are always treated with respect and dignity. As of January 2017, Greenfield is entrusted to care for over 1,300 residents throughout 6 states, and employs roughly 1,200 employees who passionately share the Greenfield mission and core values.

For further information, please contact:

Kevin Hunter

Vice President of Operations

Greenfield Senior Living Inc.

Phone: 1(917) 494-6121

khunter(at)greenfieldseniorliving(dot)com

Or visit our website at: http://www.greenfieldseniorliving.com

About Care Investment Trust

Care Investment Trust LLC, or “Care,” is a real estate investment company focused exclusively on the seniors housing sector. Care owns senior apartments, independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, and memory care facilities throughout the United States. Care invests in properties and portfolios ranging from $5 million to $200 million, and structures investments on a case-by-case basis to meet the needs of our operating partners and our investors. Care understands that the key to success in the seniors housing industry is to partner with the right operators and is therefore extremely selective, investing only in operating partners who have impeccable reputations and a proven track record of building high-performing seniors housing businesses—and who share Care’s core values of integrity, compassion, and respect for the dignity of our nation’s seniors. Care is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT).

For further information, please contact:

Salvatore (Torey) Riso

Chief Executive Officer

Care Investment Trust LLC

Phone: (212) 446-1414

triso(at)careitrust(dot)com