When people step on a scale, chances are they never stop to think about how – or why – the scale works…it just does. But for the retail grocer, the scale is quite likely the most critical piece of equipment in daily use when it comes to ensuring profitability, efficiency and customer satisfaction. Today’s retail scales are more accurate, user-friendly and technologically advanced than ever. And while it might not be necessary to understand exactly how the technology inside the scale works, it pays to at least to have a working knowledge of the basic principles of weighing – as well as some of the conditions that can impact whether the scale is performing with the level of accuracy it was designed to deliver.

With that in mind, METTLER TOLEDO is delighted to provide retail grocery personnel with the opportunity to get to know their weighing equipment a little better – with a handy, easy-to-read guide that takes the reader through a list of topics that are integral to today’s sensitive digital instruments. Upon reading this guide, associates will become familiar with concepts such as linearity, hysteresis, and geolocation. And more importantly, they’ll understand how these principles, when properly accounted for, can help ensure accuracy and compliance while boosting profitability.

Whether they’re employed in the backroom, at the checkout counter, or at the produce, bakery, or other in-store locations, METTLER TOLEDO’s advanced, precise and diverse retail scales do a lot more than just weigh. But providing a dependable, accurate display of an item’s weight is at the heart of what each and every one does. Understanding weighing is a competency that every retail scale user should possess – and now they can.

The METTLER TOLEDO Grocer’s Guide to Metrology is available for free download at http://www.mt.com/retail-metrology.