Growella Ranks The Cheapest 100 Cars To Lease

Rankings: The Most Affordable 100 Cars Available For Lease Growella's research uncovered that the most affordable car to lease is the Mitsubishi Mirage, followed by the Subaru Outback.

When consumers shop for cars, it can be difficult to know whether it's better to lease a car or buy one; and, what the true cost of driving a leased car will be. Growella researched and published its list of The Cheapest 100 Cars To Lease to put real, actionable information in the hands of today's car shoppers

"A leased car costs more than just its monthly payment," advises Dan Green, Founder of Growella. "When a driver leases a car, the costs of auto insurance and gasoline have to be considered, too."

Using car depreciation data, average insurance costs, and gas efficiency ratings, Growella ranked 100 automobiles with an MSRP of $30,000 or less from Most Affordable to Least Affordable. Growella's research uncovered that the most affordable car to lease is the Mitsubishi Mirage, at $219 per month. The next most affordable car to lease is the Subaru Outback, at $234 per month; followed by the Nissan Versa at $307 per month.

The ten most affordable cars to lease are:

1. Mitsubishi Mirage

2. Subaru Outback

3. Nissan Versa

4. Subaru Impreza

5. Jeep Cherokee

6. Kia Soul

7. Hyundai Accent

8. Kia Rio

9. Toyota Corolla

10 Mazda Mazda3

To determine the cost of leasing a car, Growella assumed a 25-year old female driver in a city setting with no traffic offenses; a thirty-six month auto lease; depreciation equal to the value of a trade-in car in 2017 minus its MSRP of three years ago at 15,000 miles driven per year; gas mileage as provided by auto manufacturers; and, an average gas price as provided by FuelEconomy.gov. It was also assumed that the driver did not shop for new auto insurance during its lease; and, that she neither moved, nor incurred a traffic offense, nor changed her driving habits.

Read the complete list of 100 Cheapest Cars To Lease at https://growella.com/100-cheapest-cars-to-lease/

