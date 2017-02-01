'Live Unpacked' in Gulf County, Florida

Gulf County, Florida launches new brand. Live Unpacked. Life looks different here. Dolphins, turtles, alligators, bears. A lagoon, tide islands, boardwalks and 50-foot sand dunes,” says Jennifer Adams, executive director of the Gulf County Tourist Development Council.

2017 is still new, and yet New Year’s resolutions are old news. By mid-February, 80 percent of resolutions have failed, according to U.S. News & World Report. Not in Gulf County, Florida. Here, resolutions thrive every day. In fact, Gulf County helps people keep promises — to explore, to learn, to try new things, to be the best versions of themselves.

Believers in turning resolutions into reality, Gulf County is happy to announce the expansion of the Adventure Guide and Concierge programs, which empower visitors to take that leap — of faith and adventure — and use the 244 miles of shoreline as their launch pad.

“It’s easy to get out of your comfort zone here. Life looks different here. Dolphins, turtles, alligators, bears. A lagoon, tide islands, boardwalks and 50-foot sand dunes,” says Jennifer Adams, executive director of the Gulf County Tourist Development Council.

“Our adventure guides and concierge staff will show you how Gulf County can surprise you in new ways each day.”

This commitment to adventure is at the heart of the new brand, which the destination is also thrilled to announce. The new logo celebrates diverse waters and adventures. The new tagline — “live unpacked” — encourages everyone to break out of their comfort zones and seize a new experience, no matter how big or small, every day.

More about the Concierge and Adventure Guide programs-

Gulf County concierge staff point travelers in the right direction with a free online or phone session — that covers lodging as well as adventures and adventure guides by waterway — before visitors even get to Gulf County. Or, visitors can find them at the Welcome Center. For Concierge service: https://www.visitgulf.com/article/play-more-plan-less.

The adventure guides accompany visitors on their next adventure — from easy-going turtle walks to full-throttle kayaking in St. Joseph Bay or touring the Dead Lakes. There are now more than 20 of these guides, and they and their tales of adventure are featured on the website — https://www.visitgulf.com/adventure-guides.

About Gulf County

Gulf County, located in Northwest Florida, is designed by nature. The 244 miles of shoreline, year-round adventures and wildlife encounters beckon to explorers. The waters — Gulf of Mexico, St. Joseph Bay, Indian Pass Lagoon, Intracoastal Waterways and Dead Lakes — offer diverse experiences and untouched beauty. There is biking, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, snorkeling, camping and more. People here like to play hard and get dirty, seizing unexpected adventures every day. But when folks want to relax, they flow with the current, watch spectacular sunsets and walk with turtles at dawn. Learn more about Gulf County adventure: http://www.visitgulf.com and on Facebook, Twitter, http://www.pinterest.com/gulfcountyfl. #GCFLnofilter #liveunpacked

