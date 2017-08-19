Spray bottles are a necessity for natural hair and an essential styling tool. It’s the best possible way to refresh those curls in between washes.

Curl Keeper® is excited to announce that the H2O Water Bottle is the winner of the of NaturallyCurly.com® The Curl Leaders, Editors’ Choice 2017 Award for the second year in a row. The H2O Bottle, a refillable ultra-fine spray water bottle and must-have accessory for hair stylists and curlies alike was voted Best Moisturizer for Type 2 Wavies and Best Refresher for Type 2 Wavies in 2017.

This specially designed H2O Water Bottle delivers a continual spray allowing large areas of hair to be covered quickly and easily. The consistent spray pattern is far superior than traditional trigger sprays, which may saturate parts of the hair, resulting in uneven and heavy distribution.

The refillable ultra-fine spray H2O Water Bottle is easy to use and eliminates the dreaded ‘trigger-finger’. Simply pump the trigger several times to activate and within seconds, curlies will experience perfect continual misting. For 360° coverage look no further! The mist will rehydrate dull curls, and also shape, moisturize, and stretch your hair without soaking and/or re-wetting the entire head. Styling curly hair has never been this easy.

Jonathan Torch, founder of Curly Hair Solutions® and Curl Keeper®, speaks about the award-winning accessory, “Spray bottles are a necessity for natural hair and an essential styling tool. It’s the best possible way to refresh those curls in between washes and now with the refillable ultra-fine spray H2O Water Bottle from Curl Keeper® keeping those curls hydrated has never been easier.” The ultra-fine spray water bottle is sold online at http://www.frizzoff.com, Amazon and in salons and beauty supply stores across North America. It is available in a 12oz bottle for $15 on the Frizzoff Site.

About Curly Hair Solutions: Curly Hair Solutions® and Curl Keeper® Styling Collection are curly hair products that perform 100% of the time, on every curly head, in all weather conditions, without the use of silicones. Our ingredients are natural, biodegradable and are not tested on animals. Our products have been perfectly pH balanced to match our environment to our bodies resulting in healthier, shinier, and a more controllable result every time. For more information about Curly Hair Solutions® full line of hair care products including the Curl Keeper® collection, visit http://www.frizzoff.com.