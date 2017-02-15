Dr. Thomas Huebner - Bethesda, Maryland The Clinic is a state-of-the art medical facility, incorporating the most effective technologies in the field of hair restoration.

Natural Transplants, Hair Restoration Clinics announced today the scheduled opening of its newest clinic, Natural Transplants Maryland, on March 15th of 2017. The strategic location in Bethesda, Maryland gives hair loss patients from the Mid-Atlantic & Northeast direct access to Natural Transplants renowned hair implant techniques, patient care, competitive hair transplant costs and the exclusive High-Yield Unit Extraction® Method.

The Hair Transplant Surgery Clinic, located at 6410 Rockledge Drive, Suite 412 in Bethesda, Maryland is situated in a upscale business and shopping corridor located 4 miles from Bethesda Row and 5 miles from Chevy Chase, and occupies a beautiful facility. The clinic is new construction and features a perimeter of panoramic windows. For easy access by air the Clinic is conveniently located just 30 minutes from Dulles International Airport (IAD), 40 minutes from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), and 45 minutes Baltimore–Washington International Airport (BWI) Airport.

“We are very excited about our Clinic in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area,” said Dr. Matt Huebner, Chief Medical Director of Natural Transplants. “The clinic offers world-class hair transplants and makes our exclusive techniques more accessible to people in Mid-Atlantic & Northeast States like Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and of course, Maryland. We have spent a lot of time making sure that every detail of the new Maryland Clinic will optimize the patient experience and maximize results.”

The new hair restoration clinic is part of Natural Transplants' rapidly growing network, which currently includes twelve consultation facilities across Florida, Maryland, and Virginia; and now two hair transplant surgery facilities in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Bethesda, Maryland.

“The Clinic is a state-of-the art medical facility, incorporating the most effective technologies in the field of hair restoration,” said Dr. Thomas Huebner, Senior Physician at Natural Transplants Maryland. “The clean and modern decor provides our clients with a relaxing environment where they can be assured they are receiving the best care possible.”

To schedule a free hair restoration consultation at Natural Transplants Maryland Clinic call 844-327-HAIR (4247) or visit https://naturaltransplants.com/.

About Natural Transplants Hair Restoration Clinic:

Here at Natural Transplants, you’ll find the reason we have such happy patients is because of our patient-first philosophy. Not only do we believe in building honest relationships at our hair clinics​, we approach hair transplantation by focusing on three specific factors: our hair implant techniques, patient care during hair loss treatment and competitive hair transplant costs. We believe that the process of hair loss treatment should be simple and easy-to-conceptualize while yielding world-class results with our High-Yield Unit Extraction℠ Method.

Let us show you why we are different and the only choice for your hair transplant surgery. We will ensure that your day is easy, relaxing and enjoyable. But don’t just take it from us—talk with our many happy hair transplant clients. Let us show you our Natural Solutions and Proven Results. Call 844-327-HAIR (4247) or visit https://naturaltransplants.com/ for more information.