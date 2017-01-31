HAPARI Reveals Website Redesign

HAPARI International has announced the launch of a new, redesigned version of their website, http://www.hapari.com. Key features of the new HAPARI website include sharper design, engaging video and photo elements, enhanced product search and navigation, and a direct link to shop through their social media channels. The new website will go live in early February.

The designer swimwear brand has been in business for 11 years selling styles from both their online shop and brick and mortar locations. All HAPARI swimsuits are first available through their online website which serves as the key outlet for the majority of their sales. “We are so excited for our customers to see our new redesigned website,” said Tasha Carson, HAPARI spokesperson. “The layout of our website puts its main focus on usability of our website to make sure that our customers are finding their favorite products with ease.”

The new HAPARI site is also featuring large scale photos and videos from the company’s swim campaigns on their homepage. This new and enhanced content really helps the consumer see their product in action and allows them to interact with the site for a better overall shopping experience.

“The inclusion of our new content really helps to bring our brand and trends home with our customers,” said Carson. “This new website not only helps with our customers shopping experience but also makes sure that our brand identity stays in their mind after the purchase thanks to a seamless checkout process.”

With a new simplified and refreshed look, the new HAPARI site will be live in the beginning of February at http://www.hapari.com.

About HAPARI International, LLC: HAPARI Swimwear with offices in Phoenix, Ariz., is in its 11th year of business selling swimwear and athletic wear. HAPARI is an international designer and branded manufacturer and provides distinctly beautiful tankinis, bikinis, one-pieces, rash guards and athletic wear to enhance a woman’s natural beauty.