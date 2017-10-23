Rainbow Communications Forms New Video Production Subsidiary

Reception area of Harvest Video

Rural broadband provider Rainbow Communications today announces the launch of subsidiary video production agency, Harvest Video, in Downtown Atchison, Kansas. Harvest Video aims to meet the growing demand for cost-effective video production, focusing on the businesses in the KC animal health corridor.

“After working on more and more video projects with area companies over the past few years, we realized there’s a big need for professional videos for mid-range budgets,” said Jason Smith, CEO of Rainbow Communications. “Lean video production such as what Harvest is able to provide is needed to be able to produce the quantity of videos that businesses are looking for.”

Through the broadband capabilities of Rainbow Communications, Harvest Video is also able to provide their clients with unlimited video hosting on a client-branded channel. Harvest Video is the only video production company in the Midwest that is able to provide complete video services from production to distribution.

To round out their services, Harvest Video provides video marketing services through a partnership with Webcom Resources, a marketing agency also located in Atchison. Webcom Resources has provided digital marketing services within the animal health industry for over 7 years.

The Harvest Video team is led by Highland, KS, native Mike Twombly. Twombly attended Seattle Film Institute and worked in the video production industry in the Seattle area before returning to the Midwest. In keeping with their mission to support the businesses of the Heartland, Harvest Video worked with local interior designer, Angela Harris-Spurlock of Backroad Atlas in Atchison to design their studio and office space. The renovated building is the most recent example of the initiative in Downtown Atchison to encourage commercial space coupled with residential lofts.

To learn more about Harvest Video, visit their website at harvestvideoservices.com.