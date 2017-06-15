Havoc CEO Attends Manchester Sales Seminar for Industry Leaders

I always look forward to these events, I believe them to be hugely insightful. Listening to other business owners discuss their leadership methods always give me a new perspective and is incredibly inspiring.

An advocate of self-development, James Sweetland of Havoc has been discussing how business owners can fine tune their skills and develop as leaders by utilising the expertise demonstrated by other industry figures at events such as last weekend's Leadership Seminar.

The business conference was held at Manchester's Central Convention Complex, an all-day event for members of the sales and marketing industry to share advice and wisdom with other owners.

Many influential figures were invited to speak at the event, covering topics such as Business Foundations, Increasing Sales, How to Develop Leaders and Business Management. Mr Sweetland, who makes a concerted effort to attend as many sales and marketing events and conferences as his schedule allows, said; “I always look forward to these events, I believe them to be hugely insightful. Listening to other business owners discuss their leadership methods always give me a new perspective and is incredibly inspiring."

The Managing Director has noted how industry events benefit not only his personal development but the growth and development of his company. For this reason, Mr Sweetland has revealed how he attends these events with the mission of absorbing as much as possible during proceedings, to report back to Havoc headquarters with plenty of useful pointers. "This kind of event is a great learning opportunity, and I always plan to take in as much as I can, and then pass this inspiration on to my brilliant workforce."

