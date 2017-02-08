Hawk Ridge Systems Hawk Ridge Systems is thrilled to partner with Markforged.

(#SWW17) Hawk Ridge Systems, a leading global provider of 3D engineering and manufacturing solutions, and Markforged, an innovator in metal and composite 3D printing for engineers, have entered into an agreement that allows Hawk Ridge Systems to provide sales, service, and support for Markforged’s line of 3D Printers, including the Onyx Series, Mark Two, Mark X, and Metal X 3D printers. The partnership will help ensure that organizations have access to digitally printed products and prototypes at an affordable price.

“Hawk Ridge Systems is thrilled to partner with Markforged. They have been designing and manufacturing new technologies and materials for 3D printing for several years. Hawk Ridge is excited to help bring these break-through solutions to market. When we first saw their 3D printers at SOLIDWORKS World in 2014, we realized it was only a matter of time before we brought this cost-effective technology to our customers. With the founder’s strong background in SOLIDWORKS, we knew that they were designing products with our customers in mind,” says Dale Ford, President and CEO of Hawk Ridge Systems.

Markforged, which introduced strong continuous carbon fiber 3D printing, now offers metal printing with its new, and highly affordable, Metal X. With metal 3D printing, the bridge between CAD and real, working 3D printed parts makes the concept of “design to part" a reality. The Markforged 3D Printers deliver engineering quality 3D printing at an attractive entry-level price. It is the only suite of printers in the world that leverage composite technology to create parts 20 times stronger than other printed plastics. The 3D Printer product line offers an integrated system across hardware, software, and material to create a reliable, robust, and intuitive experience. The Markforged printer line includes Mark X, Mark Two, Onyx Series, Metal X, Eiger Software, and the materials. Hawk Ridge Systems provides sales, service, support, and materials.

“With their reputation, capabilities, and scale as the largest SOLIDWORKS Value-Add Reseller in the world, Hawk Ridge Systems is a fantastic key partner for us on the West Coast and Canada. Their investment in sales, service, and support for 3D printing solutions, plus their dedication to their SOLIDWORKS and CAMWorks customer base was a key factor in making the partnership decision,” says Greg Mark, Founder and CEO of Markforged.

Hawk Ridge Systems offers a full line of professional and production 3D Printers, including technologies with color jet, multi jet, stereolithography (SLA), metal, and now, Composites. To schedule a live demonstration or request a quote, please contact us at hawk(at)hawkridgesys(dot)com.

About Hawk Ridge Systems

Hawk Ridge Systems is a global leader of 3D engineering and manufacturing solutions. Innovative 3D design platforms include SOLIDWORKS 3D design, CAMWorks manufacturing, and 3D Printing solutions. With 17 offices in the United States and Canada, Hawk Ridge Systems is recognized as the #1 global provider of Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS and for its award winning services and technical support. For more information, visit http://www.hawkridgesys.com.

About Markforged

As one of the most well respected, innovative and rapidly growing 3D printing companies, Markforged’s mission is to provide its customers with high strength parts, built right the first time. In 2014, Markforged revolutionized 3D printing with the introduction of the world’s first carbon-fiber composite 3D printer. Markforged Industrial Strength 3D Printers produce mission-critical, workhorse parts that solve real problems for their customers, and realize structures never before possible. For more information, visit http://www.Markforged.com.

Contact:

Kimberly Enright

Vice President of Marketing

Hawk Ridge Systems

http://www.hawkridgesys.com

kimberlye(at)hawkridgesys(dot)com

877.266.4469