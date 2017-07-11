HDS V3 Pipeline for vacuum filler applications In addition to its simple set-up and operation, we were impressed by how well the HDS Pipeline system works with the vacuum filler. Past News Releases RSS Convenience Stores Poised To...

Mettler-Toledo Safeline, the leading metal detection technology specialist, has developed a range of HDS Pipeline Detectors based on its well-proven Signature platform. This innovative pipeline metal detection solution was originally developed specifically for use on vacuum filling lines where it delivers unrivalled detection sensitivity and stability, as well as user-friendly operation in potentially harsh or extreme working environments.

Designed for easy integration with all leading vacuum fillers and other processing equipment, the HDS Pipeline metal detection system offers consistent and reliable performance. Featuring a full stainless steel construction and sealed to IP69K, HDS systems are capable of withstanding the most extreme conditions and stringent washdown regimes required in meat and food processing plants.

Safeline's advanced detection coil technology and Signature software platform deliver very high sensitivity to all metal types. Ferrous, non-ferrous and even difficult-to-detect non-magnetic stainless steel contaminants can all be easily detected. In addition, HDS pipeline systems are capable of detecting non-spherical contaminants such as metal clips, wire, swarf and slivers of metal introduced during grinding processes, which have traditionally proved difficult to locate due to a phenomenon known as the 'orientation effect'.

The short overall length of the throughput tube and utilisation of Safeline’s zero metal-free zone (ZMFZ) technology minimises product “creaming” (uneven distribution of fats towards the outside of the product). This also enables metal fittings and other process equipment to be positioned in close proximity to the detection head without compromising detector performance.

The HDS system’s slim design and compact footprint allow it to fit into the tightest of environments alongside leading vacuum fillers. Four robust castors offer 360° rotation, facilitating easy withdrawal from the process for cleaning and relocation to other lines if required. Furthermore, flexible height adjustment allows the detection head to be raised or lowered via a gas-strut to link up with the vacuum filler outlet. Fine adjustment to take account of uneven floors is also provided via a hygienically-designed screw feature on each individual castor.

All HDS systems incorporate ‘stop-on-detect’ functionality. This means that if metal is detected, a signal will be generated to control vacuum filler operation, enabling contaminated product to be purged from the pipeline. Alternatively, manufacturers wishing to reject contaminated product without stopping the filler can benefit from a choice of robust, stainless steel, food quality plug or ball type reject valves. Available for use with sausage meats, fats, high-viscosity pastes and liquids, such valves incorporate quick release couplings to automatically redirect process flow into a reject bin when metal contamination is identified. Linker extension kits are also available to suit all leading twister attachments and provide seamless connection of the throughput pipe, linker drive shaft and linker plates making integration quick and simple.

Oliver Giersch, Managing Director of Giersch GmbH & Co. KG, a company which produces meats and sausages, commented, "As we want to offer our customers only tested, high-quality products, we've been working for a number of years with Mettler-Toledo Safeline metal detectors. In addition to its simple set-up and operation, we were impressed by how well the HDS Pipeline system works with the vacuum filler."

HDS pipeline systems can be connected to a wide range of factory data management solutions via Ethernet technology to support compliance with leading food industry standards, regulations and legislation. Manufacturers can also use this connectivity to record performance data and to confirm test routines have been completed for complete product traceability and proof of due diligence.

About Mettler-Toledo Safeline

Mettler-Toledo Safeline is the world’s leading supplier of metal detection and x-ray inspection solutions for the food and pharmaceutical industries. Together with Garvens Checkweighing, CI-Vision and Pharmacontrol Electronic GmbH (PCE), Mettler-Toledo Safeline forms the Product Inspection division of Mettler-Toledo.

For general information on Mettler-Toledo Safeline, visit: http://www.mt.com/metaldetection