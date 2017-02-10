Dr. Pierre Giammanco As a board-certified ENT Specialist, Dr. Giammanco is fully trained in assessing and treating conditions pertaining to the ears, nose, and throat, and utilizes the latest, successful techniques in Otolaryngology.

Healthpointe is excited to announce that renowned Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist and Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Pierre Giammanco, is now practicing at Healthpointe locations, including Anaheim, La Mirada, Garden Grove, Long Beach and Los Angeles. Dr. Giammanco now leads Healthpointe’s Otolaryngology program.

As a board-certified ENT Specialist, Dr. Giammanco is fully trained in assessing and treating conditions pertaining to the ears, nose, and throat, and utilizes the latest, successful techniques in Otolaryngology. Such ENT techniques include rhinoplasty, functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS), treatment of ear trauma, type 1 and type 2 tynpanoplasty, ear management, medical hearing loss and vertigo management, voice procedures, vocal injections, and liposuction of the neck and body, and lip injections. Additionally, Dr. Giammanco is also skilled in performing various Facial Plastic Procedures including face lifts, forehead lifts, brow lifts, hairline advancement, fat transfer to the face and lips, chemical peels, dermabrasions, blepharoplasty and ear pinning (otoplasty) and more.

Dr. Pierre Giammanco first obtained his Doctorate of Medicine at Wayne State University. He then interned for his General Surgery at Grace Hospital, and later completed his residency for Otolaryngology - head and neck surgery at Wayne State University, Detroit General Hospital. Dr. Giammanco is also fully trained in Cosmetic Surgery, along with Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery.

