Fully 30% of deaths every year in our country are related to poor heart health, and our goal is to improve and extend the lives of everyone in the Austin area by sharing information on heart disease prevention

Brett Clayton Insurance, a Texas-based firm that offers insurance services and financial planning assistance to families and business professionals in and around the Austin metropolitan region, is launching a charity drive aimed at promoting the awareness and prevention of heart disease.

Heart disease and stroke remain the most lethal killers in America, but recent research has shown that many factors which increase the likelihood of heart disease can be prevented. The Clayton Insurance team will be promoting awareness of effective heart disease prevention throughout this charity event in an effort to improve lives in the local community.

“Fully 30% of deaths every year in our country are related to poor heart health, and our goal is to improve and extend the lives of everyone in the Austin area by sharing information on heart disease prevention,” says Brett Clayton, founder and executive manager of Brett Clayton Insurance.

Part of the publicity effort surrounding the Clayton Insurance heart disease prevention charity event will include comprehensive online information sharing over social media and email channels. Further efforts to gain publicity and support for the event are planned from the upcoming release of a full length article in the online magazine “Our Hometown,” published monthly by Brett Clayton Insurance: http://brettclaytoninsurance.com/magazines/.

Several notable charitable organizations and nonprofit foundations operating in the Austin region have enjoyed support from the Brett Clayton team over recent months. As committed members of the national charity support initiative “Agents of Change,” Clayton and his team plan to work with additional local charities on a bimonthly basis.

All readers that want to join the heart health charity event hosted by the Brett Clayton Insurance team are invited to support the cause directly by visiting this link and taking action: http://brettclaytoninsurance.com/causes/1146/. Information on previous charitable events sponsored by Brett Clayton Insurance can be reviewed from the agency’s list of Community Causes: http://brettclaytoninsurance.com/community/.

About Brett Clayton Insurance

As a Personal Finance Representative in Austin, agency owner Brett Clayton knows many local families. His knowledge and understanding of the people in his community ensures that clients of Brett Clayton Insurance are provided with an outstanding level of service. Brett and his team look forward to helping families protect the things that are most important - family, home, car and more. Brett Clayton Insurance also offers clients a preparation strategy for achieving their financial goals. To contact an expert at Brett Clayton Insurance, visit http://brettclaytoninsurance.com/ or call (512) 243-6621.