The Grover Agency, a northern Virginia firm that provides asset protection services and financial consultations to communities in the greater Washington DC area, is inaugurating a charity event in honor of American Heart Month that aims to educate nearby residents about the realities of heart disease.

Heart disease is the #1 killer in America, but recent research has shown that there are many ways to mitigate the risks of heart disease and improve heart health. During this charity event, the Grover Agency is committed to sharing information about heart disease risk factors and prevention methods in an effort to improve the health of communities in northern Virginia.

“Heart disease is responsible for one out of every four deaths in our nation every year, and this charity drive is intended to help our fellow community members learn about heart disease and take steps to avoid it,” says Hui Mei Tai, founder and executive director of the Grover Agency.

Utilizing social media and email channels, the Grover Agency team is rapidly creating connections with civic leaders, families, and associates in nearby communities to help share information about heart disease and promote the regional charity event. The team is also planning a feature article outlining the event for publication in “Our Hometown,” a monthly webzine hosted by the firm: http://groveragency.com/magazines/.

The Grover Agency recently joined the “Agents of Change” national charity support movement. As part of their continued membership in this program, Hui Mei Tai and her team plan to provide direct support to a new charitable organization in the DC region every sixty days.

All those who want to be part of the heart health charity event hosted by the Grover Agency team are invited to make an effort to support the cause directly by following this link and joining the event: http://groveragency.com/causes/beating-heart-disease-local-community/. Information on the other charitable organizations and nonprofit causes assisted by the Grover Agency is available from the firm’s Community Causes page: http://groveragency.com/community/.

