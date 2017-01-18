Every 2 seconds, someone in the US dies as a result of cardiovascular disease, and our mission is to share information on how to prevent heart disease so that everyone in our area can live longer, happier lives

Carlson & Associates Insurance Agency, a locally owned and operated insurance and financial planning firm with offices that serve the California Bay Area, is inaugurating a charity initiative with the goal of raising awareness and heart disease risk factors and gathering donations to fund cardiovascular research.

Heart disease has long been the dominant killer in America, and is directly responsible for one in every four adult deaths. By educating local residents on current medical research regarding heart disease risk factors, and by promoting a heart-conscious lifestyle, the Carlson & Associations charity event aims to reduce the occurrence of heart disease throughout the region.

“Every 2 seconds, someone in the US dies as a result of cardiovascular disease, and our mission is to share information on how to prevent heart disease so that everyone in our area can live longer, happier lives,” says Todd Carlson, founder and executive director of Carlson & Associates Insurance Agency.

Carlson and his team are planning an online media campaign to raise awareness of the charity event, and will be contacting local families, associates, and community leaders directly over social media and email. Future efforts to publicize the event will include a feature story discussing heart disease risk factors soon to be published in the Carlson & Associates online magazine “Our Hometown”: http://www.carlsonagency.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

More than a dozen charitable causes and nonprofit organizations operating in and around the California Bay Area have received assistance from Carlson & Associates Insurance Agency over the last two years. Carlson and his team are active participants of the “Agents of Change” charity support network, and remain committed to working with new regional charities on a bimonthly basis.

Everyone that would like to be part of the Bay Area charity event to fight heart disease and promote heart health is personally invited by the Carlson & Associates team to follow this link and take action to support the event: http://www.carlsonagency.com/Guarding-Hearts-in-California_25_community_cause. Details regarding previous charity drives sponsored by the Carlson & Associates Insurance Agency are listed on the firm’s Community Causes page: http://www.carlsonagency.com/community-cause?page=1.

