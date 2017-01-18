We know that heart disease kills one out of every four Americans, but there is a great deal we can do to help mitigate the risk of heart disease and improve the overall health of everyone in our community

Corey Hinson & Associates, an insurance and financial planning agency that provides services to families and business owners throughout the greater Charlotte metropolitan area, is announcing a charity drive to raise awareness and support for the fight against heart disease.

Heart disease is the primary killer in America, claiming nearly a million lives annually. Risk factors for heart disease, however, are commonly understood, and Corey Hinson & Associates plans to help promote the fight against heart disease by sharing current information on these risk factors with communities throughout the Charlotte region.

“We know that heart disease kills one out of every four Americans, but there is a great deal we can do to help mitigate the risk of heart disease and improve the overall health of everyone in our community,” says Corey Hinson, founder and executive director of Corey Hinson & Associates.

To bring in support from nearby communities and encourage action from local civic leaders, Hinson and his team have started an online publicity campaign for the charity event over social media and email channels. Future efforts to continue publicizing the ongoing event will include a feature length article in the upcoming edition of “Our Hometown,” a local community interest webzine hosted by Corey Hinson & Associates: http://www.coreyhinson.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

The heart health charity drive in Charlotte marks the 16th such event sponsored by the Hinson team over the last two years. As members of the “Agents of Change” charity support group, the firm plans to continue supporting regional nonprofits and charitable causes by launching new charity events every sixty days.

Readers that want to know more about the Charlotte area heart health charity event are invited by Hinson and his team to follow this link and find out how to make a positive impact on the local community: http://www.coreyhinson.com/Saving-Lives-One-Heart-at-a-Time_25_community_cause. Details on the charity events previously hosted by Corey Hinson & Associates can be reviewed from the agency’s Community Causes page: http://www.coreyhinson.com/community-cause?page=1.

About Corey Hinson & Associates

As a Personal Finance Representative in Charlotte, agency owner Corey Hinson knows many local families. His knowledge and understanding of the people in his community ensures that clients of Corey Hinson & Associates are provided with an outstanding level of service. Corey and his team look forward to helping families protect the things that are most important - family, home, car and more. Corey Hinson & Associates also offers clients a preparation strategy for achieving their financial goals. To contact an expert at Corey Hinson & Associates, visit http://www.coreyhinson.com/ or call 1-800-600-9975.