Rountree Brady Insurance Agency, a Savannah area firm that offers asset protection and financial planning services to communities throughout eastern Georgia, is embarking on a charity effort to raise awareness and gather support for the fight against heart disease.

Heart disease kills more Americans every year than anything else, yet risk factors associated with heart disease are widely known and largely avoidable. The Rountree Brady team will be working to share information on risk factors to help prevent future cases of heart disease with the goal of improving the health and well-being of all the residents of Savannah.

“Nearly 30 percent of deaths every year are linked to cardiovascular disease, and our team is committed to reducing heart disease risk factors in our community so we can all live longer, healthier lives,” says Mickey Rountree, owner and executive manager of Rountree Brady Insurance Agency.

The initial push to publicize the Savannah area heart health charity event will utilize social media and email channels to make connections with local community leaders. To bring in additional assistance from supporters in the region, Rountree and his team plan to publish a full length article outlining the goals of the charity event in an upcoming edition of “Our Hometown,” a monthly online magazine produced by Rountree Brady Insurance: http://www.rountreebradyinsurance.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_41.

A dozen nonprofit organizations and charitable causes have enjoyed the direct support of the Rountree Brady Insurance Agency over the last two years. Rountree and his team are proud affiliates of the “Agents of Change” charity support network, and plan to continue assisting regional charitable organizations on a regular basis.

The Rountree team is extending a personal invitation for all readers who wish to join the charity event to click on the following link and learn how to help make a positive difference and improve the heart health of Savannah: http://www.rountreebradyinsurance.com/Touching-Hearts-and-Saving-Lives_25_community_cause. Details on previous charity drives sponsored by the Rountree Brady Insurance Agency can be found on the firm’s Community Causes page: http://www.rountreebradyinsurance.com/community-cause,

