Kotek Eletro Electronica Rebrands as Heilind Electronics Brasil Ltda.

Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently announced that its Brazilian operations have been rebranded as Heilind Electronics Brasil Ltda. Heilind acquired Kotek Eletro Electronica Ltda. in 2012 to grow and enhance its local expertise and delivery in South America.

"Kotek Eletro Electronica has been an integral part of servicing OEMs and contract manufacturers in South America," said Bob Clapp, president of Heilind Electronics. "The rebranded Heilind Electronics Brazil Ltda. joins Heilind Electronics, Inc. in North America, Heilind Electronics GmbH in Europe and Heilind Asia Pacific (HK) Ltd. In Asia to form one truly global Heilind brand."

Heilind Electronics Brasil Ltda. will officially unveil its new name at FIEE, which will be held in São Paulo, Brazil from July 25 to 28. FIEE is an international trade show focused on the electric, electronic, power and automation industries.

"We are excited to be branded with the Heilind Electronics name,” said Carlos Oliva, director of Heilind Electronics Brasil Ltda. "The Heilind name has been recognized internationally for its commitment to customer service and its standards of performance, trust and innovation. Changing our name to Heilind Electronics Brasil Ltda. brings our customers the best-in-class inventory and supply chain solutions of a globally recognized company."

