Heilind is now stocking Essentra’s SMLCBS Series Side Mount Circuit Board Supports.

Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Essentra (formerly Richco), has expanded its selection of electronic components with the company’s SMLCBS (Side Mount Locking Circuit Board Support) Series items.

The SMLBCS Series provides locking, spacing and guiding of printed circuit boards (PCBs) within electronic applications. It differs from standard board supports by sliding easily into a preformed slot, leaving no protrusion under the chassis. Furthermore, the SMLBCS is reusable and removable via a locking tab mechanism. The product is available in four spacer heights.

