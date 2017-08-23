Heilind Electronics Now Stocking Omron EE-SX Photomicrosensors

Heilind expands its selection of optical sensors with Omron’s EE-SX photomicrosensors

Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Omron, has expanded its optical sensor line with the company’s new EE-SX1320/1321/1330/4320 photomicrosensors.

The advanced structure of the EE-SX series includes an ultra compact 2-3 mm slot width, photo IC output, and dual channel output to detect changes in movement direction. SMD (surface-mount design) components reduce the board space required, which allows for more robust circuit designs and mounting on either side of the PCB. Furthermore, EE-SX photomicrosensors are equipped with built-in soldering joints – ultimately saving time and money during the assembly process.

Omron EE-SX photomicrosensors are used in a wide variety of applications, including office automation tools, smart meters and thermostats, healthcare equipment and vending machines.

