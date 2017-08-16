Heilind Electronics to Exhibit at IBEX 2017

Heilind Electronics will be exhibiting at IBEX in Tampa from Sept. 19 through 21.

Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will be showcasing its marine interconnects, electromechanical products and sensors next month at IBEX – an annual trade show for boat builders and marine professionals throughout the world. At the show, Heilind will be featuring a wide variety of switches, cable glands, wire protection devices and interconnect products – including Molex’s ML-XT sealed interconnect system, for which it is the largest distributor.

The company will be displaying products from many leading manufacturers, including APEM, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Amphenol LTW, Amphenol Sine Systems, Heyco, Hubbell, ITW Switches, Molex, NKK Switches, Panduit, Standex-Meder and TE Sensor Solutions.

As an incentive to its visitors, Heilind has partnered with Amphenol LTW to give away 100 free NMEA 2000 network starter kits. Each kit will contain a variety of high-reliability connectors, cable assemblies and accessories specifically designed to meet the NMEA 2000 protocol. Heilind has also joined together with Molex to give away several YETI ramblers. Attendees can enter both drawings by visiting Heilind at booth #2141.

“As an IBEX exhibitor since 2007, we look forward to offering an increasingly diverse selection of products to our maritime customers each year,” said Andrew Smith, Territory Business Manager, Heilind Electronics. “Come visit us and we’ll discuss how our cutting-edge products can best serve your marine needs.”

The exhibition will be held at the Tampa Convention Center in Florida from Sept. 19 through 21. Heilind will be at booth #2141 for the duration of the show.

