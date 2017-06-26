Heilind Electronics to Exhibit at InterSolar North America

Heilind Electronics will be exhibiting at InterSolar North America in San Francisco from 7/11 through 7/13.

Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will be an exhibitor at this year’s InterSolar North America -- the industry's most attended solar event and the premier networking platform for the North American solar industry. At the event, Heilind will have samples and related literature from leading solar product manufacturers like Amphenol, Brady, Burndy/Wiley, Circuit Assembly, HellermannTyton, Heyco, Panduit, Stäubli and TE Connectivity.

Among the many products Heilind will have on display are its 1500V photovoltaic (PV) connectors, which it offers through Amphenol, Stäubli and TE Connectivity. The company will also be featuring its other PV connectors, contactors, grounding products, wire management and identification devices, PV tooling and related items. “We are excited to be a part of the InterSolar show for the sixth year in a row,” said Mark Ferris, Supplier Business Manager, Heilind Electronics. “As a premier distributor of components to the photovoltaic solar market, we offer an extensive inventory of balance of system products. We’re looking forward to serving the needs of organizations in the industry.”

Heilind Electronics works with customers of all sizes, from startups to large multinational OEMs. The company will have representatives at booth #L9009 for the duration of the exhibition, which will be held from July 11 through July 13 at the Moscone Center West Hall in San Francisco, California.

About Heilind Electronics

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China. Follow Heilind on Facebook at facebook.com/Heilind and on Twitter at twitter.com/Heilind.