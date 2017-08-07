Heilind Electronics will be exhibiting at Solar Power International in Las Vegas from 9/11 through 9/13.

Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will be an exhibitor at this year’s Solar Power International (SPI) -- the largest and fastest growing solar trade show in North America. At the event, Heilind will have samples and related literature from leading solar product manufacturers like Amphenol, Brady, Burndy/Wiley, Circuit Assembly, HellermannTyton, Heyco, Panduit, Stäubli and TE Connectivity.

The company will have many items on display, including 1000V and 1500V in-line fuses from Amphenol and Stäubli. Heilind will also be showcasing its handheld wire marking printing systems from Brady, in addition to a diverse range of photovoltaic (PV) connectors, contactors, grounding products, wire management and identification devices, PV tooling and related items.

“We’ve been serving the solar market for many years, and we’re proud to say that this will be our seventh consecutive year exhibiting at SPI,” said Mark Ferris, Supplier Business Manager, Heilind Electronics. “We look forward to meeting others in the industry and seeing how our extensive inventory of cutting-edge products can fulfill their needs.”

Heilind Electronics works with customers of all sizes, from startups to large multinational OEMs. The company will have representatives at booth #1609 for the duration of the exhibition, which will be held from September 11 through September 13 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

