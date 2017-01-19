Dr. Maz Ghodsian My practices are unique in that they specifically cater to hemorrhoids removal, employ state-of-the-art technology with comprehensive non-surgical and surgical treatment options.

Dr. Maz Ghodsian (a board member of the American Osteopathic College of Proctology) announced today the opening of 3 medical offices specializing specifically in hemorrhoid treatment and hemorrhoids removal throughout Southern California (http://www.hemorrhoidsremovalcenterscalifornia.com): Hemorrhoids Center of Los Angeles (Beverly Hills), Hemorrhoids Center of Newport Beach, and Hemorrhoids Center of Huntington Beach.

Dr. Ghodsian stated, “Throughout the years I have noticed an increase in demand for discrete, painless, and quick hemorrhoid removal treatment. My practices are unique in that they specifically cater to hemorrhoids removal, employ state-of-the-art technology with comprehensive non-surgical and surgical treatment options. Same day appointments are available, we accept most insurance, and offer the finest in academic medicine in a top rated concierge environment without the hassle of long hospital waiting room times and paperwork”.

Dr. Ghodsian, a best in class Proctologist, offers the evaluation and painless surgical & nonsurgical management of internal hemorrhoids and external anal hemorrhoid removal including hemorrhoidectomy, infrared coagulation (IRC) / hemorrhoid banding, laser hemorrhoids removal, sclerotherapy, topical hemorrhoids prescription medications as well as the surgical removal of hemorrhoids via rubber band ligation.

Hemorrhoids are medically called “piles”. There are two types of hemorrhoids: internal hemorrhoids and external hemorrhoids. By the age of 50, approximately half of adults have had hemorrhoids. An estimated 10 million Americans suffer with hemorrhoids each year. Typical symptoms of external hemorrhoids include pain, itchiness, irritation to the skin surrounding the anus, and anal skin tags. Typical symptoms of internal hemorrhoids include painless rectal bleeding and bloody stools.

Several factors are considered to as the causes for hemorrhoids including: chronic constipation and diarrhea, excessive straining during bowel movement, pregnancy, anal intercourse, stress, chronic cough, prolonged sitting, and the natural ageing process.

About Dr. Maz Ghodsian

Dr. Maz Ghodsian is trained to the highest possible standards in Proctology and has gained world-wide recognition in his field and sub-specialty of hemorrhoids removal and cosmetic removal of anal skin tags. He is one of only two practicing Proctologic Surgeons in California who has completed a residency in Proctology. His credentials include: Chair: American Osteopathic College of Proctology (Annual Clinical Assembly), Member: International Anal Neoplasia Society, Board Member: American Osteopathic College of Proctology, Member, American Osteopathic College American Osteopathic Surgery, Member, American Osteopathic Association, Best of West Hollywood California: Award for Best Rated Proctologist, Patient’s Choice Award, American Registry, Top 10 Doctors in Proctologic Surgery Award, American Registry.

Contact Information

Hemorrhoids Center of Los Angeles (Beverly Hills)

300 South Beverly Dr, Suite 106

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

(310) 955-1062

Hemorrhoids Center of Newport Beach

1501 Superior Ave, Suite 214b

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 610-8964

Hemorrhoids Center of Huntington Beach

19582 Beach Blvd, Suite 270b

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 274-6491