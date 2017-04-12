Marty Herder, owner of Phoenix-based Herder & Associates, has seen the demand for experienced court reporting help increase over the past several years. Along with that growth, he has also witnessed a greater need for help from court reporters who are knowledgeable about complex cases, including those involving medical concerns, technical concepts, and litigation across several different states. The company is now offering multi-state deposition assistance to attorneys scheduling depositions in these complicated cases.

Court reporters are most often the invisible members of the courtroom, making use of stenographic tools to capture things as they happen. With overloaded court dockets, however, many court reporters are also involved outside of the traditional court hearing process in depositions. Most depositions happen in the earlier stages of litigation and require a court reporter for an accurate record. These records are not only part of the trial, but are often a crucial component as the lawyers prepare for the next stage of litigation.

That’s why Herder & Associates began offering rough draft transcripts to clients, so that attorneys are able to review materials right away and craft responses and other strategy as a result. “It’s important to adapt to what our clients need most,” Herder said. “We’ve tapped into the power of technology to make it easier than ever to schedule and conduct depositions, but the next stage of this is providing assistance in multi-state litigation.”

Herder & Associates has already developed a reputation in Arizona for providing accurate and prompt transcripts. With nationally certified and registered court reporters as staff who are available for interactive depositions and LiveNote, attorneys can make the most of their schedule while also minimizing costs.

“The peace of mind that comes with having a court reporter who understands these complex cases is invaluable to a lawyer and staff. We know that making things easier while also providing the top quality we’ve come to be known for is important,” Herder says.

In addition to these court reporting services, the company also assists with certified legal video specialists, keyword indexes, condensed transcripts, and exhibit management. As a court reporting firm, the company aims to constantly evaluate areas for improvement and to respond to the rise in demand for court reporting services. The court reporting industry is facing a nationwide shortage in the coming years, and experienced court reporting firms knowledgeable about all types of cases may have to step in to help with the gap and ensure accurate court records are reported.

To learn more about the services provided by Herder & Associates, please visit: http://courtreportersaz.com/