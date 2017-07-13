HG Data, a global leader in company intelligence for B2B technology marketers, today announced the launch of HG Connect on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. HG Connect utilizes technographics to provide sales and marketing teams with valuable insights on the competing and complementary software and hardware products used by their customers and prospects so that they can focus their outreach on the right accounts and deliver a relevant message.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, HG Connect is currently available on the AppExchange. Click here to view product.

HG Connect enables technographic data to be automatically matched and added to account records in Salesforce without users having to invest in custom-built integrations, manipulate flat files or settle for working in silos. Once users activate the app, they can get visibility into a company’s entire tech stack within their Salesforce instance. They can also begin using the data immediately for a variety of use cases, including demand generation, account selection, predictive analytics and account based marketing.

“It is our mission to help companies achieve extraordinary results in their marketing and sales outreach through the use of accurate and comprehensive technographic data,” said Barbara Winters, vice president of marketing at HG Data. “With HG Connect, customers don’t even have to think about how to integrate technographic data into their workflows, it’s already there, ready for them to use, so that they can begin creating targeted segments for their campaigns immediately without needing to work with an IT or operations person to integrate the data.”

“Everyone and everything is getting smarter and more connected than ever before, and companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees,” said Kori O’Brien, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. “By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, HG Data provides customers with an easy way to use and access technographic data to better inform their marketing and sales programs.”

HG Data uses advanced data science to deliver actionable insights that give B2B companies the competitive advantage they need to succeed. The best-in-class leader for accurate technographics, based on machine learning and advanced data science, HG Data provides B2B marketers with better intelligence to increase their ability to analyze, segment, and speak to their target markets, while innovative OEMs use our information to enhance and differentiate their product offerings. Our proprietary processing platform continuously analyzes billions of documents to curate a comprehensive and unparalleled business intelligence library of the software and hardware that companies use to run their business. HG Data delivers precision targeting at scale.

