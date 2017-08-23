ESM, a leading provider of spend management solutions, announced today that the entire California State University system will deploy ESM’s eProcurement solution.

Cal State is the fourth largest public university system in the country with 480,000 students, 47,000 faculty and staff members and an annual budget of more than $5 billion.

In recent years, some of Cal State’s 23 campuses, along with its Chancellor’s Office, have implemented ESM Purchase, which features an intuitive online shopping portal that sends users directly to an organization’s negotiated contracts and approved vendors.

Since deploying ESM, Cal State has reaped big rewards. The online marketplace was rolled out to 10 campuses in just four months. Twelve catalogues went online in 90 days - 24 total in 150 days. And, within seven months, 1,300 Cal State staffers were actively using it. Users started saving money from their very first transactions in the marketplace, allowing them to stretch their budget dollars almost immediately.

Now, a new contract extension includes those original locations, along with Cal State’s remaining campuses. All Cal State locations will be able to shop from a central shopping portal, allowing procurement leaders to aggregate spend across campuses, take advantage of more rebates and negotiate more favorable contracts.

Though all locations can now shop from the same online marketplace, ESM’s flexible solution also can meet the needs of each of Cal State’s campuses.

“We know a one-size-fits-all approach won’t work for everybody, even campuses that are part of the same university system. They all have different workflows and needs,” ESM CEO Anthony Rotoli said. “That’s why we’ve built solutions to configure to the unique requirements of any of our customers, including those at Cal State.”

Cal State isn’t the first major university system to deploy ESM’s solutions. Other large organizations that have signed on with ESM include Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana; the University of Tennessee system; Michigan State University, the ninth largest university in the United States; and the Higher Colleges of Technology, which has 17 campuses across the United Arab Emirates.

“Our solutions cater to everybody and all sizes of organizations,” Rotoli said. “We look forward to serving each of Cal State’s campuses and watching those savings roll in.”

About ESM

ESM is a leading provider of cloud-based spend management and eProcurement solutions, giving customers complete control of their spend through a comprehensive suite of integrated, yet modular solutions. The company’s flexible sourcing, purchasing, invoicing and contract management applications help organizations save time and money. As a SaaS-based solution, ESM makes financial system integration, data visibility and streamlining of the entire procure-to-pay process fast and easy. On the web: esmsolutions.com.