Round It Up for Lymphoma runs March 10-26. To donate online, visit www.familyvideo.com/round-it-up . "We are dedicated to continuing our support of the incredible research at the Biobank and excited to help advance the mission of the Lymphoma Research Foundation." - Keith Hoogland, President Highland Ventures, Ltd.

Highland Ventures, Ltd. and its family of brands are joining forces again in 2017 with customers across the country to fund research aimed at finding a cure for lymphoma cancer. Uniting 950 retail locations under the Highland Ventures, Ltd. umbrella, the Round It Up for Lymphoma fundraising campaign is a prime example of how companies and the communities they serve can escalate the collective impact made on a disease that can devastate families.

The spirited fundraising starts today and continues through Sunday, March 26, at all stores in the Highland Ventures, Ltd. family of brands, including Family Video, Marco’s Pizza, Stay Fit 24 and Digital Doc. Additionally, the company’s corporate staff around the country are contributing to the cause during the program.

Now in its sixth year, the Round It Up for Lymphoma fundraising campaign has raised nearly $6 million and projections call for the total to approach $7 million by the end of this year’s fundraising efforts. All money raised have and will continue to be donated to Highland Ventures, Ltd. philanthropic partners Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) and the Lymphoma Biobank at the University of Chicago Medicine. Since 2011, when the charity partnerships were formed, 14 new lymphoma treatment drugs and 63 research grants have been approved, according to LRF.

“Lymphoma has struck the lives of far too many families, including many of those in the Highland Ventures, Ltd family. We are dedicated to continuing our support of the incredible research at the Biobank and excited to help advance the mission of LRF,” said Keith Hoogland, President of Highland Ventures. “Together, our entire organization and our friends and customers around the nation make this a winning effort every year. It’s amazing the power that comes from a united front and we’re ready to do it again with them this March.”

Stories of hope from customers and employees impacted by lymphoma continue to drive the campaign forward year after year. Grassroots events and activities at each location build support for the campaign in the communities they serve. To participate, donate online at http://www.familyvideo.com/round-it-up or visit any participating Family Video, Marco’s Pizza, Stay Fit 24 or Digital Doc location.

About Highland Ventures, LTD. – http://www.highlandventuresltd.com

Highland Ventures, LTD. is the parent company of Family Video, Hoogland Foods (dba Marco’s Pizza), Stay Fit 24, Digital Doc and Legacy Commercial Properties. Highland Ventures operates over 920 retail locations across the United States and Canada. It has developed more than 650 retail strip centers under their commercial properties division, with tenants ranging from Fortune 500 companies to local community retailers.

About The University of Chicago Medicine’s Lymphoma Program - uchospitals.edu/lymphoma

The University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center has been at the forefront of cancer care and discovery for more than 50 years. Many of the roots of chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, gene therapy, and bone marrow transplantation can be traced back to the Cancer Center. More than 210 physician scientists are conducting basic, clinical and translational research to study cancer from all angles, enabling the incorporation of personalized medicine into routine care. Established through the generous funds of the Round It Up for Lymphoma campaign, a

Lymphoma Biobank was established in 2013. Since then, the biobank has enrolled over 500 patients into the program and received over 400 blood and tissue samples for testing.

About the Lymphoma Research Foundation - lymphoma.org

The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) is the nation’s largest non-profit organization devoted to funding innovative research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives and patient services. To date, LRF has awarded more than $55 million in lymphoma-specific research.