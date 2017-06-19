Todd Duncan Announces High Trust

“The launch of the High Trust brand is a direct result of the hard work and excellence Todd Duncan has put into building out the best sales and leadership development resources."

Building upon a longtime legacy as a sales entrepreneur and leadership expert, Todd Duncan has announced the launch of The High Trust company. The new company will offer a suite of High Trust resources including world-class events, individual and enterprise coaching, and custom learning solutions for mortgage, banking and real estate organizations desiring to create a High Trust culture and optimize performance.

David Childers, President and Managing Partner said, “The launch of the High Trust brand is a direct result of the hard work and excellence Todd Duncan has put into building out the best sales and leadership development resources. I am excited about the future and all we have to offer companies across the globe.”

High Trust will culminate over two decades of providing high impact sales and leadership training and development. High Trust has a robust team of Certified speakers, trainers and coaches with enterprise relationships throughout the United States, Australia, and Canada impacting over 250,000 professionals each year.

Todd Duncan who will lead the new company as CEO said, “Launching High Trust is the most important business decision I have ever made. We are committed to influencing organizations and their teams to maximize their impact and results with the best sales, leadership and service training possible. With over 25 years of experience helping professionals in the mortgage, banking and real estate industry build trust with their clients, we expect the next 25 years to be even more powerful.”

Looking toward the future, High Trust will be positioned to help financial professionals at every level of their career take advantage of exciting opportunities in the market by further equipping them to build strong, trustworthy relationships with their colleagues, customers and business partners.

This announcement of the new company is accompanied by the release of two new products: The High Trust Borrower Consultation and Creating The 5-Star Borrower Experience.