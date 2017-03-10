All three partners from Atlanta law firm Hill, Kertscher & Wharton, LLP were recently recognized as top attorneys in the state by Georgia Trend Magazine. They are Steven G. Hill, Douglas R. Kertscher and Scott A. Wharton. The Legal Elite recognition has special significance, because it is based entirely on voting by other attorneys licensed to practice in Georgia.

Co-founding partner, Doug Kertscher, believes the honor is representative of the hard work and commitment shared by all members of the HKW legal team. “Our strongest asset is our people, and that is reflected in the positive results we’re able to achieve for clients in and out of the courtroom,” said Kertscher. “We’re honored to be selected to the list of Legal Elite, and will use it as a reminder of how important our work is on behalf of clients.”

