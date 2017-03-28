HireClix This acquisition continues to build out our unique position as a recruitment advertising agency that doubles as a strategic advisor – helping make intelligent decisions regarding the technology, processes, tools and advertising options...

HireClix, a boutique recruitment marketing agency, announces the expansion of its Strategic Talent Acquisition Consulting Group through the acquisition of Meritage Talent Solutions. Meritage Talent Solutions’ founder Kara Yarnot has joined HireClix as executive consultant and strategic consulting leader. Kara will help expand the strategic consulting business and bring invaluable leadership to the talent acquisition consulting practice, which was launched in 2016.

HireClix’s strategy consulting group helps clients gain a deeper understanding around their talent acquisition strategy, process, technology, marketing and branding. Kara and Meritage Talent Solutions successfully provided similar solutions to leading companies like McKesson and Hudson’s Bay Companies since 2013. Prior to launching her Meritage, Kara held talent acquisition leadership roles at SAIC, Boeing and NVR. She has restructured talent acquisition teams to align with corporate objectives, re-engineering cumbersome processes to improve time to hire and candidate experience, developed and implemented strategic technology roadmaps and launched innovative marketing, branding and sourcing programs. Her experience as both a talent acquisition executive and industry consultant will position HireClix to grow its consulting business.

"We continue to be asked to provide talent acquisition executives and CHROs with strategic services alongside our recruitment marketing services," said Neil Costa, Founder & CEO, HireClix. "Kara is a proven talent acquisition leader in the industry and allows us to offer our clients the expertise of a senior practitioner who has solved tough challenges for large, complex organizations. Through her experience at Meritage, she has helped clients navigate change in technology, process and brand so they are better prepared for the future of talent acquisition. This acquisition continues to build out our unique position as a recruitment advertising agency that doubles as a strategic advisor – helping make intelligent decisions regarding the technology, processes, tools and advertising options facing today’s talent acquisition leaders."

HireClix’s Strategic Consulting Services will include:



Recruitment Marketing Audit & Assessment

Applicant Tracking System Audit & Optimization

Talent Acquisition Architecture & Design

Recruiting Systems Review and Selection

Recruiting Process Transformation

Customized Strategic Services

“I’m delighted to join the HireClix team. As an leader in innovative recruitment marketing with a healthy obsession for data-driven decision-making and a strong team of analysts and consultants, HireClix was a natural fit for me. As demands on CHROs and talent acquisition executives increase, we can apply our expertise to both their long-term strategic planning and short-term recruiting challenges to help them exceed expectations,” commented Kara Yarnot, executive consultant and strategic consulting lead at HireClix.

Kara will continue to be available as an industry speaker and thought leader, available to speak, comment and blog on talent acquisition strategy, recruiting technology, social recruiting, recruitment process design and recruitment advertising. She has most recently spoken at industry events such as LinkedIn’s Talent Connect, ERE, and recruitDC. She has also conducted webinars for Lever, Dice and HCI.

If you are interested in learning more about HireClix Strategic Talent Acquisition Consulting services, please email sherpa(at)hireclix(dot)com.