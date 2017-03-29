“We are honored that these highly skilled and experienced physicians and nurse practitioners chose to join our team at Lakeview Regional,” said Bret Kolman, Lakeview Regional president and CEO.

Covington, Louisiana – Lakeview Regional Medical Center has added nearly 20 former Louisiana Heart Hospital physicians and providers to its Lakeview Regional Physician Group, helping provide continuity of care to patients affected by the heart hospital’s recent closure.

The providers join more than a dozen experienced physicians and other staff at Lakeview Regional Physician Group, a multi-specialty practice offering family medicine, cardiology, orthopedics, general surgery and internal medicine. Most will continue in the same former Louisiana Heart Hospital clinic locations – in Covington, Hammond, Lacombe and Slidell – to minimize patient disruption.

“We are honored that these highly skilled and experienced physicians and nurse practitioners chose to join our team at Lakeview Regional,” said Bret Kolman, Lakeview Regional president and CEO. “They bring with them an invaluable wealth of knowledge, years of experience and the same compassion we share with our patients.”

Lakeview Regional Physician Group welcomes the following former LHH medical staff: Farhad Aduli, MD (Interventional Cardiology), Sergio Barrios, MD (Interventional Cardiology), John Breaux, MD (Cardiothoracic Surgery), Cary Gray, MD (General Surgery), Adam Hankins, MD (Vascular Surgery), Sandra Hubbard, NP (Nurse Practitioner), David Kaplan, MD (Vascular Surgery), Jeffery Kitch, APRN (Nurse Practitioner), Barry Kusnick, MD (Interventional Cardiology), Christina McKinley, MD (Family Medicine), Anthony Morales, MD (Interventional Cardiology), Adriana Nagy, MD (Noninterventional Cardiology), Carol Raymond, CFNP (Nurse Practitioner), Darren Rowan, MD (General Surgery), Richard Sanders, MD (Family Medicine), Jay Silverstein, MD (Noninterventional Cardiology), Ulrich Starke, MD (Internal Medicine), Danielle Tranchina, APRN (Nurse Practitioner), Bassam Wanna, MD (Cardiac Electrophysiology).

“Patients can expect continuity of care with the highest quality in medical treatment,” Kolman said. “With five locations, patients will find the convenience a benefit, as well as a broader range of services and an increased network of physicians.”

For more information, please visit LakeviewPhysicianGroup.com.

The five locations, and physicians at each, include:

20 Starbush Circle, Covington, LA (985)871-6020

Frahad Aduli, MD

Adraina Nagy, MD

Christina Leal-McKinley, MD

Ulrich Starke, MD

Darren Rowan, MD

Bassam Wanna, MD

Jeffery Kitch, APRN

64040 Hwy 434, Lacombe, LA (985)246-1100

Richard Sanders, MD

John Breaux, MD

David Kaplan, MD

Cary Gray, MD

Danielle Tranchina, APRN

42078-A Veterans Avenue, Hammond, LA (985 )419-1884

Christina Leal-McKinley, MD

Jay Silverstein, MD

Bassam Wanna, MD

2360 Gause Blvd., Slidell, LA 70458

Sergio Barrios, MD

Anthony Morales, MD

Sandra Hubbard, APRN

Carol Raymond, CFNP

101 Judge Tanner Blvd., Suite 106, Covington, LA (985) 867-3963

Barry Kusnick, MD

Jay Silverstein, MD

Adam Hankins, MD

Conveniently located on the North shore of Lake Pontchartrain just south of I-12 on 190, Lakeview Regional Medical Center (LRMC) is a 167-bed, private, acute care hospital that has been delivering award-winning, cost effective healthcare for over 35 years. Lakeview Regional’s Emergency Department offers 24-hour care by a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary team of board certified physicians. The hospital’s 750 highly trained employees are dedicated to providing the highest quality patient care through state of the art technology. The hospital is located on 53 lush acres at 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington, Louisiana 70433. For more information about LRMC, please visit http://www.lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3800.