Apex Payroll, a leader in payroll and human capital management, welcomes Scott Abramson to the Director of Account Management and Customer Development position. Abramson is an industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience helping small businesses thrive.

Abramson brings with him an extensive background in the payroll services and payment solutions industry where he is routinely recognized for superior performance and creative problem-solving abilities. Before joining Apex, Abramson was most recently the Channels Sales Director at Avalara. At Avalara, he successfully implemented their payroll service sales channel and delivered significant growth in their key metrics.

“Scott has a proven track record of executing strategic client initiatives and I am excited to have him join the Apex Team,” said Stephen Gregg, Apex CEO. “His experience perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver exceptional services and solutions to our customers helping them grow their payroll businesses,” stated Steve.

Abramson holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Florida. Reporting to the C.E.O., Abramson will support Apex Payroll’s growth by providing strategic and tactical direction on client retention, building new and maintaining existing client relationships. He will also be responsible for growing and nurturing strategic partnerships.

About Apex® Payroll:

Apex Payroll is a market leader in licensing cloud-based payroll and HR software technology and over 240 payroll service firms and vendors nationally use Apex’s technology as the core of their business foundation. Apex’s customizable, comprehensive suite of products and services include payroll, payroll tax, human capital management, applicant tracking and onboarding, time and attendance, reporting, manager and employee self-service, ACA compliance, mobile apps, workers’ compensation, payroll debit cards and other business management tools normally reserved for large enterprises, now available to any business size. Apex’s cutting-edge, cloud-based technology allows its customers to effectively compete feature-for-feature with larger established firms while dramatically improving their workforce productivity.

