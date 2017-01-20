Wholesale Phone Accessories Club HLC Wholesale has always been at the forefront of offering high-quality mobile phone, accessories and digital products to its customers.

New York based HLC Wholesale Inc. has recently revamped its website to provide its customers with best in class online shopping experience. With this move, the company has simplified the process of online shopping and also revamped the existing categories to meet the requirements of its customers.

Sharing more information about their latest initiative, a company spokesperson reiterated, “HLC Wholesale has always been at the forefront of offering high-quality mobile phone, accessories and digital products to its customers. We’ve now revamped our existing website and added a wide variety of products to provide our customers with user-friendly and unforgettable shopping experience.”

It must be noted that HLC Wholesale Inc. is regarded as one of the leading competitive Wholesale Phone Accessories companies. The majority of HLC online shoppers visit its website to fulfill their business needs for phone cases, accessories, security cameras and other products. HLC is renowned for offering products at highly competitive prices. The company offers high quality merchandise, products on trend and attractive discounts, allowing their customers to save around 3%-10% on every order. With its latest move, the company is looking to cater to the needs of both returning and new customers by providing them with a comfortable shopping experience.

Currently, HLC Wholesale offers a wide range of iPhone Cases including iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6/6s, iPhone 6 Plus/6s Plus, iPhone 5/5S/SE, iPhone 5c, iPhone 4, iPad Mini, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad 4/3/2, iPad Touch 4/5.

The company has also focused on fulfilling its customers’ needs with its real time products inventory. HLC also offer ‘Same Day Shipping Before 4pm’ services from Monday to Friday as a result all the packages are delivered to the customers within 3-4 days depending upon their shipping address. The company also offer free of cost shipping to its customers in the United States. HLC Wholesale is also known for its highly reputable and efficient customer services. Live chat service is always available on the website.

The company has set up a highly secure e-commerce platform that further offer secure, quick and convenient online payment options to customers. This is also one of the primary reasons by HLC has grown rapidly and continues to expand its business. For further information subscribe to HLC's Newsletter and get latest updates on its Monthly New Arrival.

About HLC Wholesales Inc.

HLC Wholesales Inc. is the leading provider of its own line of chargers, adapters, cables, earphones, security camera and a wide range of accessories and digital products. The company offers premium quality, reliable, stylish and cost-effective products to its customers from all walks of life. HLC emphasizes on providing mobile phone, digital products and accessories of the highest quality and make.

