GetSafe Home Security (https://GetSafe.com) has announced the launch of a new 3-Year Home Security package. Starting today, customers who sign up for a three-year security monitoring plan will receive $499 in home security equipment for free.

“We’re excited about this new option,” says Kevin Magna, General Manager for GetSafe Home Security, “With so much equipment, our 3-Year Plan is one of the most affordable home security plans on the market.”

Customers who sign up for the 3-Year Plan will receive a free GetSafe Starter Kit, valued at $249, plus a $250 credit they can use to purchase additional sensors and cameras. Customers can select any additional equipment they wish, choosing from GetSafe’s line of door/window sensors, glass break sensors, security cameras and home automation products.

“Some of our competitors offer a three-year plan, but they require you to buy at least $99 in equipment to get it,” says Magna, “We give you $499 in equipment with our three-year plan.”

The company continues to offer its existing No Contract and 1-Year packages. GetSafe’s 1-Year package includes a free $249 Starter Kit. The company’s No Contract plan requires purchase of the Starter Kit.

“Our goal is to give our customers flexibility and freedom of choice,” says Magna. “For a lot of customers, the up-front cost of their home security equipment is a big hurdle. We’re willing to give customers that equipment to ensure they stay with us over the long-term.”

All three plans include 24/7 home security monitoring at a cost of $35 per month.

The new offering adds to GetSafe’s growing list of equipment and options. In April, the company added three additional home security cameras to its line of equipment. GetSafe has also recently expanded its line of home automation equipment.

To learn more about GetSafe Home Security’s packages, visit https://getsafe.com/compare-plans/.

About GetSafe Home Security

Founded by industry veterans with over 30 years of combined experience, GetSafe offers a fresh take on home security. The company offers DIY home security and home automation systems that fit today’s lifestyles. Designed for a mobile-friendly world, the system is controlled through a smartphone. GetSafe is simple to install, and easy to customize, which means customers can take it with them when they move, and add to the system as their home grows.

Learn more by visiting https://GetSafe.com or by calling (888) 799-6255.