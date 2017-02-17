HomeSalesOne is the next generation solution for homebuilders looking for a Cloud-based Sales and Design Center Automation solution that fully integrates with JD Edwards – the preferred choice for large and growing homebuilders.

KS2 Technologies, a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration of HomeSalesOne, v1.0 with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne 9.2 Homebuilder Management. HomeSalesOne provides a fully integrated Option and Sales Contract management system for Homebuilders running JD Edwards. It streamlines the home sales & configuration process for both the sales office and design center. It also automates and integrates lot and plan selections, decorative and structural option selections and preferences, option relationships and other business rules critical to a successful construction process.

To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to meet a stringent set of requirements that are based on the needs and priorities of the customers. With HomeSalesOne's JD Edwards integration, homebuilder sales activities are seamlessly integrated with purchasing and other operations performed in JD Edwards. One of the key benefits with this integrated solution are a reduction in sales configuration and pricing errors.

“HomeSalesOne is the next generation solution for homebuilders looking for a Cloud-based Sales and Design Center Automation solution that fully integrates with JD Edwards – the preferred choice for large and growing homebuilders,” says Dan Shinedling, Jr., CEO of KS2 Technologies, Inc.

”Achieving Oracle Validated Integration gives our customers confidence that the integration between HomeSalesOne, v1.0 and JD Edwards EnterpriseOne 9.2 Homebuilder Management is functionally sound and performs as tested,” said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV, OEM and Java Business Development, Oracle. “For solutions deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review and test process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner’s integrated offering.”

About KS2 Technologies: KS2 has been an Oracle Partner since 2007, helping dozens of JD Edwards clients with new installations, upgrades, enhancements, integrations and managed services. KS2 specializes in EnterpriseOne and World for many industries including Homebuilding, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Distribution, Construction, Land Development, Real Estate and more. KS2 is well known in the homebuilding industry for its innovative solutions for JD Edwards including, JDE implementation accelerators, integrations with leading scheduling tools, development of mobile & cloud apps for the sales office, and many other unique solutions for the homebuilding industry.