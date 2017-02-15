An alarming number of families in our area don’t have a roof over their heads or a bed to sleep in, and this charity event will help make sure everyone in our community has a safe place to rest

The McDonald Agency, a central Florida firm providing asset protection services and financial planning assistance to families and business owners in the Ocala region, is announcing a cooperative charity event in conjunction with Interfaith Emergency Services to help shelter homeless families in the community.

For more than 30 years, Interfaith Emergency Services has maintained a system of support and service centers in central Florida that offer critical assistance to those in need, including emergency shelter, seasonal clothing, and nutritious food. This charity event will focus on ensuring that regional homeless individuals and families have access to temporary housing.

“An alarming number of families in our area don’t have a roof over their heads or a bed to sleep in, and this charity event will help make sure everyone in our community has a safe place to rest,” says Kevin McDonald, the founder and executive director of the McDonald Agency.

To help draw in assistance from supporters in the region, McDonald and his team have built an online social media and email presence to share information about the ongoing charity drive. Further efforts to establish support for the Interfaith Emergency Services charity event will include a full length feature article scheduled for publication in the McDonald Agency online magazine “Our Hometown”: http://www.themcdonaldagency.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_41.

A growing number of charitable organizations and causes in central Florida have received assistance from the McDonald Agency team over recent months. As proud members of a national charity support network called “Agents of Change,” McDonald and his team plan to continue their policy of assisting a new Florida-based charity every other month.

All readers who want to join the McDonald Agency team and the Interfaith Emergency Services organization in helping to house homeless families in the region are invited to take part in the charity event by visiting this page: http://www.themcdonaldagency.com/Sheltering-Homeless-in-Our-Community-_30_community_cause. Information on additional charitable efforts undertaken by the McDonald Agency is provided on the firm’s Community Causes page: http://www.themcdonaldagency.com/community-cause.

About the McDonald Agency

Kevin McDonald has lived in Ocala Florida with his wife and three children for nearly 40 years, and has built strong relationships with the local community and many local families. This extensive knowledge and understanding of the people in Ocala has allowed the McDonald Agency to provide over 8,000 customers with an outstanding level of service. The McDonald team is dedicated to helping families like yours protect the things that are important - your family, home, car and more. The McDonald Agency can also help you prepare a strategy to achieve your financial goals. To speak with a helpful representative from the McDonald Agency, visit http://www.themcdonaldagency.com/ or call (352) 622-2333.