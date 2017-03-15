"We will develop a comprehensive security plan that addresses your needs and gives you the peace of mind of knowing that your residents and property are safe and secure. We are always available to our customers before, during and after an installation.”

Total Security Integrated Systems, an A+ rated security company serving Long Island, NYC, and New Jersey, just completed a complete overhaul of the Pacific House’s security camera system to significantly improve safety for guests and the property itself. Always at the forefront of technology and innovation in the security systems industry, Total Security strategically installed multiple high-definition security cameras with facial recognition on the exterior of the building as well as in common indoor areas, completing the project while the Shelter stayed in full operation.

As a result, the Shelter can now capture and record footage at a very high resolution with superior facial recognition capabilities. Pacific House, located at 597 Pacific St, Stamford, Connecticut, is a 30-year old shelter organization that provides overnight emergency bedding for men, as well as case management services for men, women, and families. Understanding the potential risks that take place in Homeless Shelters across NYC and overall crime rates, installing surveillance cameras was a high priority municipal request for which Total Security was uniquely qualified.

Before being selected, Total Security submitted a comprehensive security plan that was vetted for compliance. Typically, as with any municipal, State, or Federal RFP the primary and sometimes the sole criterion is to award the project to the low-cost provider. However, Pacific House was not just looking for a company that offers a good quality product at a good value; it was also seeking a security camera company that has previous experience with homeless shelter security systems. Several other companies also submitted security proposals.

After a formal review, Total Security was awarded the contract because of their expertise, product knowledge, years of experience, price, and their understanding of the client’s needs. “Homeless shelters, like Pacific House, were built to provide assistance and protection to countless homeless men, women, and children. These shelters, like any other type of facility, are also subjected to different security threats and challenges. Total Security will install surveillance cameras in a way that can help deter possible crimes and make everyone feel safe and protected,” says CEO Matt DiMicco. “We do this all at a value that most companies can not deliver, and we offer post-installation services like lifetime tech support that organizations such as Pacific House find beneficial in a security partner.” In fact, Total Security has over 10 years of experience helping New York City and Long Island homeless shelters, low income housing properties and public assisted living facilities create a more secure environment.

Specifically, the project involved installing 4, 5 and 6 megapixel security camera systems in a two-story residential building that also houses the facility’s administrative offices. Pacific House typically houses 60 to 82 residents and can accommodate up to 110 residents during extreme weather conditions. The shelter is open 24/7 all year round. In this case, the project lasted for 5 non-consecutive days, which started February 21st, 2017 and was completed on March 1st, 2017. Everything was installed based on the requirements laid out by RFP.

According to Total Security, “We will develop a comprehensive security plan that addresses your needs and gives you the peace of mind of knowing that your residents and property are safe and secure,” added Mr. DiMicco.”We are always available to our customers before, during and after an installation.”

Total Security is an industry leader in residential and commercial security systems on Long Island, NYC, and New Jersey. Rated “A+” by the Better Business Bureau, Total Security installs a variety of professionally installed security cameras, access control, and alarm systems. The company offers a free on-site evaluation for homeless shelters and can be reached at (516) 775-2304.

