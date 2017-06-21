HomeMetry.com The new data available only on HomeMetry.com expands the potential coverage of information about each property up to 20 years when such records exist. Past News Releases RSS HomeMetry Announces New Real Estate...

HomeMetry, the national address and property directory, has added a new set of data to its comprehensive property records. The data comes from sources such as state assessors’ offices, county land records, city registry of deeds and other municipal departments of taxation and finance. This new data expands the potential coverage of information about each property up to 20 years when such records exist.

The current real estate market is more competitive and challenging than it has been in 10 years. With interest rates beginning to rise, investors are rushing to buy more properties and demanding more information before the sale. While good real estate agents are resourceful, the tools they have available are usually not good enough to satisfy every type of client. Property investors want to know the rental rate market trends, the owner’s with blocks of properties in the area and the backgrounds of current tenants. While home purchasers need to know recent comparable sale prices in the neighborhood, assessment and tax history and legal land records for clear deed verification.

HomeMetry.com makes the job of real estate agent easier and the role of property buyer more informed and in control. Novice buyers can easily search and sort records by town and by street to find the properties that feel most appropriate to their price range. Experienced agents now have all the most current information consolidated into one source to satisfy even the most demanding clients.

The new data sets with deliver expanded property record history and unrivaled depth of information from 20 years ago to last month. The data improves on historical sale price, rental rates with trending price guides, land record and all recorded property, county and state office of the assessor’s records, property tax history, registry of deeds and finding the sequential identification numbers known as the book and page number. The extent of this data has the added benefit of allowing buyers to find current and recent resident information including the people and business names with their phone numbers.

Discover new ways to help real estate clients and be the best informed investor on the block at https://homemetry.com/.

About HomeMetry

HomeMetry provides information about every property in the country. Each listing contains all property related records needed in making a decision: home values, sales history, taxes, size, structure characteristics, neighborhood information, local organizations, and other valuable information.

The records presented on Homemetry.com include publicly available information and estimates made by HomeMetry. Every piece of information will help you in making a right decision about a property – house, condo, apartment or commercial property.

The complete Homemetry database consists of over 117 million properties. Data helps you to make a decision to buy or to rent and determine proper values. What makes HomeMetry unique is that we calculate unique characteristics that add value to a property or become a bargaining factors.

Contact: HomeMetry America, Inc.

Press Relations

press(at)homemetry(dot)com

617-333-8436

©2017 HomeMetry America, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.