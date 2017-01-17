Bobby Rahal Honda Wins Coveted Honda President's Award

"Regardless of how many times we achieve this honor, we're still flattered by what it represents and especially thank our customers who have shown loyalty to our dealership and the Honda brand through their ongoing business."

Bobby Rahal Honda has won Honda Motor Company's President's Award for the 16th time, given by the carmaker to dealers who have consistently achieved high marks for customer retention or exceeded annual sales objectives in the past year. The Honda dealer is one of only five U.S. dealerships to have won the President's Award more than 14 times.

Customer and service retention is determined by comparing the dealership's actual number of cars sold or leased to its expected units in operation (UIO). Dealers with vehicles that match or exceed UIO goals qualify for a President's Award. For sales, 100 percent of the dealership's new vehicle sales objectives for a given timeframe must be achieved. Bobby Rahal Honda has been providing quality Honda cars, SUVs and family-friendly vans to central Pennsylvania for nearly three decades. Its customers have consistently ranked it among the best in both sales and service categories.

"We won Honda's President's Award the first year it was conferred in 1994, and have repeatedly earned it for many years thereafter," said Randy Rumberger, general manager at Bobby Rahal Honda. "Regardless of how many times we achieve this honor, we're still flattered by what it represents and especially thank our customers who have shown loyalty to our dealership and the Honda brand through their ongoing business."

A trophy for the achievement was presented to John Rickards, president of the Bobby Rahal Auto Group, at a recent Honda corporate event featuring NBA legend Magic Johnson as keynote speaker and presenter. The award culminates a successful year for the business and provides strong momentum for 2017.

Bobby Rahal became a regional Honda dealer following years as a professional race driver and team owner. Today, Rahal oversees various dealerships bearing the Bobby Rahal Auto Group name. The Honda dealership is located at 6696 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, Pa., 17050. Telephone is (717) 766-4300 or online at http://www.bobbyrahalhonda.com.

For 25 years, Bobby Rahal Honda has provided quality vehicles and customer service to Mechanicsburg residents and the entire Harrisburg area. The Honda dealer is consistently rated best in customer satisfaction by readers of Harrisburg Magazine's "Simply the Best" survey of regional businesses. The dealership sells new and used Hondas with a range of financing options, including special new car deals for recent college graduates or a $500 incentive for active duty U.S. military personnel.