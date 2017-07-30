Cold Laser Therapy Offered with Chiropractic Care in Honolulu Clinic

There is an innate intelligence within all of us, a self-healing power that we have when the body is able to fully express itself ...

With 30 years of experience in chiropractic care, Dr. Bryan Luke of Luke Chiropractic & Sports Injury is proud to offer special services in spinal correction for local families, athletes and individuals in Honolulu. With a history in training with USA Olympic doctors, Dr. Luke has been offering holistic methods to heal and promote the overall well-being of clients both young and old.

For inflammation, bruises and tears in the muscles caused by accidents, athletic or sports injuries, Luke Chiropractic & Sports Injury was one of the first businesses in the state to offer cold laser therapy. This innovative treatment uses a light therapy that matches human tissue frequencies, sending a light energy anywhere from 3.5 to 5 inches deep into the body and accelerating the healing of the cells by as much as 50 percent.

Luke Chiropractic & Sports Injury provides comprehensive treatment for injuries in all parts of the body, but specializes particularly in spinal correction. According to Dr. Bryan Luke, many people suffer pain in their back, caused when bones move out of place, damaging the surrounding nerve tissues. This is called spinal subluxation, and can be caused by emotional, physical, mental and chemical stresses. Through spinal adjustments and corrections, Dr. Luke is able to gently move the bones back into place and allow the muscles and nerves to heal.

“There is an innate intelligence within all of us, a self-healing power that we have when the body is able to fully express itself from the body to the organs. Through chiropractic care, we’re able to help the brain and this innate intelligence to function so you can be the healthiest you can be,” says Dr. Luke.

Dr. Luke chose to become a chiropractor after suffering a back injury during high school. After being recommended for surgery by an orthopedic, Dr. Luke sought out a local chiropractor who helped his body heal properly without turning to invasive surgery. It was this same chiropractor who encouraged him to become a chiropractor – he went on to attend chiropractic school in California and graduated in 1987. He began practicing immediately and opened his office in Honolulu in 1991. Since then, he has treated patients of all ages, babies to seniors, and has helped people overcome everything from neck, back and shoulder pains, to allergies and asthma treatments.

Dr. Luke says, “I feel there’s no greater joy in the world than helping people heal their body and overcome their aches and pains through chiropractic care.” It is his passion to care for people who walk into his office, and he encourages interested clients to make an appointment today for a free consultation.

To make an appointment today at Luke Chiropractic & Sports Injury, visit http://www.sportchiropractorhonolulu.com or call 808-591-2400.

About Luke Chiropractic & Sports Injury

Luke Chiropractic & Sports Injury provides comprehensive chiropractic services for individuals of all ages. Services include chiropractic adjustments for pain relief, homeopathic herbs and organic vitamins, spinal decompression therapy and table, cold laser therapy and food allergy testing. For more information about Luke Chiropractic & Sports Injury, visit http://www.sportchiropractorhonolulu.com or call 808-591-2400 or visit the chiropractic clinic Facebook page.