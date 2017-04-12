Supply chain risk control is not only a new FSMA requirement but is an important part of brand protection in today’s food safety environment. HorizonScan is a great resource to identify and manage those supply chain risks.

Global ID Group, a leading provider of integrated food safety and food quality solutions is pleased to offer a complimentary webinar for food safety and quality professionals featuring HorizonScan web based food safety software. "Use Global Incident Data and Automation To Simplify Supply Chain Risk Management" will be held on April 27, 2017 at 1:00 PM EST and 10 AM PST.

FSMA’s Preventive Control Rules require food companies to implement a hazard identification system which considers “known or reasonably foreseeable biological, chemical, and physical hazards.” Failure to comply with this requirement may subject company executives to financial liability and/or criminal charges.

Although controlling for every possible supply chain hazard is prohibitively expensive, strategic use of global hazard data can help businesses focus resources on those risks most likely to pose a foreseeable threat.

Identifying and prioritizing supply chain risks is an essential task as is the decision on how to manage those risks. This critical subject will be addressed in the webinar by Dr. David Acheson, one of the nation’s most respected experts in hazard mitigation, food safety, and FSMA compliance.

The webinar will also feature Dr. Miles Thomas, Director of Knowledge Solutions at FERA Sciences, Lfd. Dr. Thomas is the developer of HorizonScan, a global database containing over 85,000 records of food safety and integrity reports affecting over 500 food commodities and products from more than 180 countries. Dr. Thomas will demonstrate HorizonScan as a technique for identifying and analyzing food hazards.

According to Dr. Acheson, CEO of the Acheson Group and former Associate Commissioner for Foods at the US FDA “Supply chain risk control is not only a new FSMA requirement but is an important part of brand protection in today’s food safety environment. HorizonScan is a great resource to better understand where the risks are in your supply chain, and thus better manage those risks.”

About Global ID Group

Global ID Group is an integrated food safety and quality company serving more than 15,000 clients in over 100 countries via market leading solutions for the rapidly evolving food industry. Global ID Group companies include: Genetic ID - an ISO 17025-accredited-testing laboratory, Cert ID - an administrator of GFSI-benchmarked food safety and quality certifications, and Food Chain ID - the leading provider of technical services in non-GMO verification and ingredient supply chain, food label review, and regulatory compliance. For more information visit http://www.global-id-group.com