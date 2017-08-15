Benchmark: Up to 5 times faster It delivers up to five times better performance than the market giants. On our website, we provide transparent proof of the benchmarks we ran so customers can run their own to verify our claim

HostHatch, a Cloud SSD VPS provider based in Tampa, FL with operations across Asia, US and Europe, recently announced the general availability of their new KVM-powered Cloud Servers. Using some of the fastest NVMe SSDs in the world, they were able to deliver performance up to 5 times faster than others like AWS and DigitalOcean.

"It sounds like a bold marketing claim, like companies saying 'we are the best in the world', but this is not that. We worked hard for months, running lots of different optimizations and benchmarks on our NVMe-based servers and were able to create a product that really delivers," said Emil Jönsson, CEO at HostHatch. "It delivers up to five times better performance than the market giants. On our website, we provide transparent proof of the benchmarks we ran so customers can run their own to verify our claim," Jönsson continued.

The new Cloud Servers are already available in Amsterdam, Los Angeles and Stockholm with more locations planned.

Additionally, HostHatch announced the general availability of its new cloud control panel, which comes fully equipped with a simple and easy-to-use user interface.

For more information, head over to https://hosthatch.com