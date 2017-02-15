HPC™ Affiliate Management "This is an exciting time to be in affiliate marketing," said Ms Heather Paulson. "I anticipate 2017 to be an amazing year for technological progress in the affiliate marketing channel."

HPC™ is excited about the opening of their new office space in Manhattan Beach, California. Affiliate management agency HPC™ - Heather Paulson Consulting Inc is currently scaling their affiliate marketing and management service offerings which includes launching big brand eRetailers in affiliate networks such as Rakutan LinkShare, Commission Junction, as well as others. The HPC™ affiliate management team develops affiliate marketing strategies, as well as designs affiliate advertising and affiliate media campaigns for their clients.

The tech industry is spreading in Los Angeles and it is fantastic to see veterans in the Internet marketing space like Heather Paulson open offices in the area. Ms. Paulson stated that, "Affiliate marketing is merging with Influencer marketing and the content publisher bases are growing rapidly, especially in Los Angeles. Having our office space in the heart of the action puts our affiliate marketing agency in a prime position to assist eRetailers in the affiliate marketing channel."

Currently, the HPC™ affiliate management team in Manhattan Beach is scaling and is centrically placed right in the heart of the new tech start up atmosphere which is growing in Los Angeles. HPC™ affiliate management team plans to leverage applications such as the multi network integrations reporting they just on boarded for clients. Streamlining the efficacy of managing large international affiliate programs is assisted with automation tools that can be leveraged by the HPC™ affiliate managers. Additionally, HPC™ affiliate management team will harness the power of CPM and CPA-based marketplaces by offering HPC™ IMPRESS which includes influencers as well as affiliate marketers in the mobile and video space around the world.

About HPC™ – Heather Paulson Consulting Inc.

HPC™ – Heather Paulson Consulting Inc. main office is located in Manhattan Beach, California. The HPC™ affiliate team launches and manages affiliate programs for Internet retailers interested in sales growth in affiliate marketing please contact the team at http://www.HeatherPaulson.com for more information regarding your affiliate program.