Any time you have an opportunity to partner with an industry leader like Hub and gain access to the great product lines they have, that’s very exciting -- Gary Haley - Beacon Promotions

The second largest designer and supplier of promotional writing instruments in the U.S., Hub Pen Company (http://www.hubpen.com), has acquired New Ulm Minnesota’s Beacon Promotions (http://www.beaconpromotions.com) in a deal that was finalized in late December.

Both companies have always shared a common foundation, rooted in best-in-class service and quick turnaround times that helped forge long-lasting partnerships with their respective customer bases. As a combined business, this commitment to satisfying customers will continue to be the Company’s #1 priority. And with distinctly different product lines and separate production facilities, the integration is expected to be seamless for employees and customers of both firms, while expanding offerings for customers.

“For more than 60 years, Hub Pen has focused solely on writing instruments and in doing so we were able to deliver the highest quality pens at a better value than anyone in the market,” said Joe Fleming, President of Hub Pen. “Joining forces with Beacon Promotions enables us to apply that same passion for excellence to a broader product offering while continuing to deliver the best writing instruments in the industry.”

Beacon Promotions president, Gary Haley, sees similar value for his company in the wake of the merger. “Any time you have an opportunity to partner with an industry leader like Hub and gain access to the great product lines they have, that’s very exciting for us,” Haley said. Adding, “We are really looking forward to adding Javalina pens to our broad promotional products portfolio.”

Both Fleming and Haley will remain in leadership roles for the combined team going forward. Hub Pen and Beacon Promotions will continue to attend industry events, appearing for the first time with a shared strategy for the PPAI Expo in Las Vegas from January 8th-12th. Hub Pen will display in booth #1646 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, while Beacon Promotions will be in booth #5340.

About Hub Pen Company

Hub Pen Company is a third-generation, family-owned business headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts. Its 300+ employees service more than 12,000 promotional products distributors and the company decorates more than 215 million pens each year – making it the second largest designer and supplier of promotional writing instruments in the United States.

About Beacon Promotions

Beacon Promotions is an award-winning promotional products supplier with a great reputation for service and customer satisfaction. Beacon offers a wide selection of products, such as: calendars, table covers, housewares, tools, technology solutions, automotive accessories, highlighters and name badges. Beacon also provides premium leather products in its Canyon Outback Leather line and countless name brand products for executive gifts and incentives. For more information on Beacon, visit beaconpromotions.com or call customer service at 800-628-9979.