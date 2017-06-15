Huddly GO camera We believe that every team should have access to a superb quality video conferencing solution, and at reduced cost and complexity.

Huddly Inc. is pleased to announce that the Huddly GO camera is now validated for use with the BlueJeans Huddle solution in advance of Infocomm 2017. BlueJeans Huddle is a cloud-connected video system that integrates third-party hardware with the BlueJeans video meetings platform. Huddly GO is an ultra-wide angle, software-based video camera that improves over time with each upgrade to the Huddly Vision software.

"The Huddly Go camera is a unique and high-quality device. We’re excited to have it as a validated and supported camera for BlueJeans Huddle, " said Mark Strassman, BlueJeans Chief Product Officer. “BlueJeans gives customers the ability to extend video meetings to millions of conference rooms around the globe, and Huddly is a great complement to our offerings.”

BlueJeans Huddle supports standards-based, readily available hardware to enable video meetings in rooms of all sizes that are easy to deploy, manage and use.

"Now that the Huddly GO has been validated with BlueJeans Huddle, teams have the chance to transform rooms into high quality, video-enabled suites. Our customers tell us it gives them more freedom to work the way they want so we are excited to be working with a great company that shares our vision," says Huddly CEO Jonas Rinde.

BlueJeans Huddle lets users start video meetings with a single touch, even without reserving a conference room. It transforms conference rooms of all sizes into video-enabled hubs where hundreds of participants can join from any computer, mobile device or room system.

"We believe that every team should have access to a superb quality video conferencing solution, and at reduced cost and complexity. BlueJeans Huddle makes that very easy for their customers so we are delighted to be verified and supported for it," says Jonas Rinde. " BlueJeans Huddle makes video meetings as quick and easy as meeting in person. Adding Huddly GO’s 16MP video and 150º ultra-wide angle lens makes it the next best thing to being there."