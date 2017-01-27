Hurst Boiler Celebrates 50 Years in Manufacturing

Hurst Boiler proudly celebrates 50 years of growth and success. Established in 1967, Hurst has been committed to delivering the highest value to customers by employing the most talented, expert engineering and technical staff in the industry who passionately provide excellent customer service and work with integrity.

“In 1967, my parents, Gene and Edna Hurst founded Hurst Boiler and Welding Co., Inc., upon the core values of integrity, achievement, investment and balance,” said Tommy Hurst, President, Hurst Boiler and Welding Co., Inc.. “Fifty years later, their founding principles have ensured steady growth and success that has seen us through both good times and economic downturns to become the strong, still family-owned corporation that we are today. We remain committed to helping our customers, employees, vendors and associates accomplish their goals, and we’d like to thank everyone for their dedicated support during the past 50 years. We promise to continue providing value to our partners every day and working with integrity in everything we do.”

50 Years of Advanced Industrial Boiler Solutions

Hurst Boiler began in 1967 as a small repair company of industrial boilers and equipment. Today, Hurst Boiler and Welding Company is among the largest industrial boiler manufacturers in the United States, and the world. Its unique position as a family-owned company has ensured the continuity of exceptional products and customer service even as the company has expanded to more than 250+ employees, and 130+ privately owned representative organizations worldwide. Hurst’s main manufacturing facility has grown to 300,000 s.f, which is housed on an 18 acre campus in Coolidge, Georgia, making Hurst Boiler one of the largest employers in Thomas County.

Supporting Manufacturing Operations for Years to Come

Moving into its next fifty years, Hurst Boiler has plans for strategic expansion into new markets, as well continued product innovation that delivers the highest quality at competitive prices.

“After 50 years, our core values of integrity, achievement, investment and balance continue to be the standards by which we measure our success,” said Tommy Hurst. “By remaining true to the founding values and personal integrity of Gene Hurst, we have been able to deliver the highest quality people, products and processes to our customers and position ourselves for continued growth.”

Hurst Boiler representatives will be available at Booth C2743 at the AHR EXPO 2017 in Las Vegas, where they will be showcasing their new Integrated Control Panel: the FireMaster, a fully automated monitoring and control system integrated throughout the entire package boiler system from it’s make-up water consumption to steam-flow and back as condensate return.

About Hurst Boiler & Welding Co.

Hurst Boiler & Welding Company, Inc. has been manufacturing, designing, engineering and servicing gas, oil, coal, solid waste, wood, biomass and hybrid fuel-fired steam and hot water boilers since 1967. With installations across all industries worldwide, Hurst Boiler is recognized for the highest code standards, innovative engineering and design, Energy Star rating, and renewable, sustainable solutions for green building design and operational efficiency. Also specialized in the manufacturing of modular biomass boiler systems, Hurst’s boiler vessel designs (CRN registered) include firebox, vertical tubeless, hybrid water/ fire-tube, and water-tube. Hurst manufactures seven different types of biomass stoker/gasifiers, which have used 2,000+ different types of biomass fuels. In addition to a complete line of steam and hot water boilers, Hurst Boiler also manufactures a complete line of boiler parts and boiler room peripherals and provides unparalleled turnkey after-market products and services to deliver complete installation and operation to its customers. To learn more about Hurst Boiler, please visit: http://www.hurstboiler.com.