Eze Castle Integration, Inc., a leading managed service provider to the financial industry, today published a new whitepaper exploring benefits, trade-offs and considerations of hybrid cloud solutions. The thought leadership paper, Is Hybrid Cloud Right for Your Financial Firm?, is available for download at: http://www.eci.com/hybrid-whitepaper.

Hybrid clouds are gaining interest based on the potential to combine the most compelling features of both public and private clouds. Key sections of the whitepaper include:



Public, Private and Hybrid Clouds 101

Key Advantages and Trade-offs of Each Cloud Model

Understanding Support, Security, Cost and Compliance Considerations

Eze Castle Integration will host a complimentary webinar on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. ET to discuss whether the hybrid cloud is ready for the prime time in investment management. Register here: http://www.eci.com/events

Earlier this year, Eze Castle Integration launched its Eze Hybrid Cloud solution to meet investment firms’ increasing demands for additional flexibility coupled with deep security. The Eze Hybrid Cloud innovation was born of Eze Castle Integration’s years of private cloud experience, deep Microsoft partnership and award-winning service organization. Eze Hybrid Cloud draws layers of security and resiliency from the Eze Private Cloud, applications from the Microsoft Cloud and 24x7x365 expert support from the Eze global service team. To learn more about the Eze Hybrid Cloud, visit: http://www.eci.com/hybrid.

About Eze Castle Integration

Eze Castle Integration is the leading provider of managed IT services, complete cloud solutions and cybersecurity to more than 650 financial firms worldwide. The company’s products and services include Cloud Services, Managed Cyber Security Solutions, Technology Consulting, Outsourced IT Support, Project & Technology Management, Professional Services, Telecommunications, Voice over IP, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery, Archiving, Storage and Colocation. Eze Castle Integration is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, Dallas, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, Singapore and Stamford.